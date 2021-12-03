ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CENTRAL WASHINGTON PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF SKYVIEW REALTY

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Skyview Realty. The company is based in Richland, Wash., and serves the Tri-Cities region along the Columbia River bounded by Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, West Richland, and Benton City.

Broker/owner Arielle Hays began her second career in real estate in 2018, following a highly successful management career in retail and as a small business owner. Her unwavering determination to succeed in real estate and entrepreneurial spirit allowed her to meet with success early on, earning nearly $1M in GCI after 24 months. After building up her team, she ultimately decided that owning her own company would be a faster path to growth.

The Tri-Cities region is home to the famed Hanford Site nuclear production complex, a major employer in the area. Other economic drivers include agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, wine and grape production, state of the art medical care, and emerging tech industry. The region also has the largest per capita population of doctorate degrees in the country.

According to the Tri-Cities Development Council, the Tri-Cities economy consistently outperforms neighboring regions in the state, with the average household income increasing 30.7% since 2000.

The Tri-Cities region, a high-desert plateau, is located east of the Cascade Mountain Range and Seattle, which contributes to the area’s semi-arid climate which produces more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

Details:

Hays’s recruiting efforts will be fortified by ERA’s growth-oriented value proposition, including proven training programs, sophisticated marketing tools and multiple referral channels.

Agents will benefit from ERA’s wide array of technology offerings to support increased productivity and client acquisition, including the many training courses available through ERA University as well as company-generated leads provided through the firm’s affiliation with ERA.

Hays will showcase programs such as ERA Moves, an automated platform offering discounts and a concierge service to use during the moving process, and the RealVitalize ® home improvement program to differentiate her firm and win listings. The RealVitalize ® program is designed to offer home sellers improvement and repair resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges.

home improvement program to differentiate her firm and win listings. The RealVitalize program is designed to offer home sellers improvement and repair resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges. Hays teaches the Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC) First Time Home Buyer Education Class, which helps homebuyers learn how to purchase and maintain a home in an effort to increase housing access and provide educational resources regarding financial assistance, mortgage programs and more.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the median sales price in Kennewick is $368,900 while the median sales price in Richland is $422,00. The median home sales price in Pasco is $385,000.

Quotes:

“Arielle is an up-and-coming industry leader who has taken the next step to open her own brokerage and affiliate with ERA®. Her company will now benefit from the brand’s programs, resources, tools and support services to help drive agent productivity, increase referral pipelines and boost business. Arielle’s forward-thinking, multi-faceted growth plans reflect a keen desire to support her communities and change people’s lives forever through homeownership. We are thrilled to welcome Arielle and her team to our unique and powerful network of affiliated brokers and agents.” – Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“When I was looking to open my brokerage, I was immediately drawn to ERA® Real Estate. By partnering with the brand, we’ll have access to a powerful suite of tools, easy-to-use technology, professional marketing materials and top-notch training to help us stand out in our market. We have a strong focus on first-time homebuyers and move-up buyers, so we are particularly excited about ERA’s Buyer Follow Up program, which creates opportunities to develop lasting relationships with our clients and keep more business in-house over the long term. As a full-service ERA affiliated company focused on high levels of personalized agent support and customer service, we look forward to expanding our business and providing even more value to our agents, clients, and community. – Arielle Hays, Broker/Owner, ERA Skyview Realty

About ERA Real Estate

ERA ®Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.