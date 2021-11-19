ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS GEORGIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF ERA IVY LEAGUE REALTY

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Ivy League Realty. The company is based in Stockbridge, Ga. with a second office in LaGrange, Ga.

Broker/owner Ivy D. Sears founded the company in 2019. The firm’s service area includes Stockbridge, Locust Grove, Hampton, McDonough, Jonesboro, Ellenwood, Newnan, Fairburn, Coweta, Senoia, Peachtree City, Tyrone, LaGrange, West Point, Columbus, Alabama and the surrounding areas.

The Southern Metro Atlanta region and LaGrange are home to several colleges and universities, medical facilities as well as tourist attractions such as the Great Wolf Lodge. In addition, manufacturing plants such as Kia Motors and suppliers including Duracell and Kimberly Clark support the regional economy. The area’s proximity to Fort Benning creates a significant pool of military clients.

Sears started her career in Information Management Systems before becoming a licensed real estate agent in 2000. During her more than 20 years of experience working in the industry, she has extended her role beyond real estate advisor. Sears serves as a coach, motivator and chief inspiration officer for her clients and agents. She is particularly proud of supporting her fellow women entrepreneurs in their new business and personal ventures.

Details:

Sears will leverage the firm’s affiliation to recruit agents committed to growth and professional development.

Sears will tap into ERA’s proven learning and training platform, ERA University, to support increased agent productivity.

, the median list price in Henry County is approximately $295,000. The area’s luxury market is growing, and Sears will further develop her firm’s luxury division with ERA Distinctive PropertiesSM, the brand’s luxury marketing program.

Quotes:

“Ivy is a passionate and driven entrepreneur who is unafraid to take risks in pursuit of her goals. She is widely known and respected in her market and is passionate and dedicated to the success of her agents. With the backing of ERA’s sophisticated systems, turnkey innovations

and verified training programs, Ivy can work to build her business in the Southern Atlanta Metro region, LaGrange and the surrounding areas. We are incredibly excited to partner with Ivy in support of her company’s expansion.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“I’ve worked for both independent and franchised brokerages and understand the value of having a strong brand behind the business. Our partnership with ERA not only provides us access to tremendous tools and technology, sophisticated marketing and a proven learning and training platform, but we are also now part of a collaborative global brand where we can gain insights and knowledge. I firmly believe that being part of the Team ERA network will help give us even more of a competitive advantage and significant resources to expand our market share and support agent success.

–Ivy D. Sears, Broker/Owner, ERA Ivy League Realty

