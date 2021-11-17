ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS LOUISIANA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF GENEVA HARRIS REALTY

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Geneva Harris Realty. The company is based in Gonzales, LA., and serves Gonzales, Houma, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Broker/owner Geneva Harris founded the company in 2020 after a highly successful career as a sales associate, with the goal of helping agents build their own businesses.

The Gonzales office is centrally located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, supporting the full spectrum of clients from first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, downsizing clients and luxury clientele.

Economic drivers for the region include the oil and gas industry, advanced manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and agriculture, a host of colleges and universities, and many military bases. In addition, Baton Rouge has one of the nation’s largest deep-water ports, while New Orleans is one of the country’s top meeting and convention destinations.

Details:

Harris will expand her team with an aggressive recruiting effort, focusing on ERA’s proven learning and development platform, ERA University, as well as her role as an active mentor.

Agents will benefit from ERA’s wide array of client acquisition programs and technology offerings, including the ERA Buyer and Seller Follow Up programs to support increased productivity and greater market penetration.

Harris will further develop her firm’s market share in the region’s growing luxury sector by leveraging ERA Distinctive Properties SM , the brand’s luxury marketing program.

, the brand’s luxury marketing program. Harris is pursuing her broker’s licenses in Mississippi and Georgia to tap into the active migration into and out of these states and will benefit from access to the ERA network’s referral channels.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the median list price in New Orleans is $349,900 while the median list price in Baton Rouge is $249,900. Median home list prices in Gonzales and Houma are $260,000 and $219,900 respectively.

Quotes:

“Geneva Harris’s success has been fueled by her entrepreneurial spirit, which makes her incredibly driven and highly disciplined. This success is complemented by her heartfelt desire to help clients and their families achieve the dream of homeownership. Her affiliation with ERA positions her company to tap into the brand’s powerful tools and programs to help drive growth and support the success of her agents. We are excited to welcome Geneva and her team to the ERA network.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“After a brief career in nursing, I pursued my real estate license so I could be more in control of my financial future. I found my true calling as I opened my brokerage to help agents grow their businesses, all while supporting our clients in the most important purchase of their lives. Now backed by a powerful brand with proven training and learning, sophisticated marketing and lead generation tools, I can now provide my agents with even more support and opportunities than ever before.”

–Geneva Harris, Broker/Owner, ERA Geneva Harris Realty

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA® Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.