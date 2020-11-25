ERA REAL ESTATE EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF THE NESTING GROUP

by

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announces the affiliation of The Nesting Group today. The company, headquartered in Jacksonville, N.C., will now be known as The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to retain their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA® brand’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

Co-owners Sheila Garcia Holloway and Suzanne Barber founded the firm in 2017. Holloway is a life-long resident of Jacksonville with deep knowledge of the market. Barber brings her 21-year career in human resources to support the company’s clients. Both have personal experience as military families, which uniquely positions the firm to provide an unparalleled level of support to military clients stationed in the area.

Jacksonville is home to the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. The brokerage works with military personnel coming from bases both nationally and globally across the country and around the world, most notably Parris Island in South Carolina, Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., and Quantico in Virginia.

Details:

The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate is an independent brokerage in the region, having done nearly 143 transaction sides in 2019.

According to the Jacksonville MLS, the median sales price is $188,900—up 7.9 percent YoY.

An entry-level home in the market costs approximately $125,000, with most homes bought priced around $180,000.

The market has seen a 34% increase in transactions over the last year.

The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate will leverage the ERA® network’s powerful agent productivity tools and proprietary systems and platforms to recruit agents to the company and increase market share.

Quotes:

“Together, Sheila and Suzanne demonstrate passion and purpose through their admirable dedication to serving and supporting military clients. This is evident through their unique backgrounds and expertise which is a strong differentiator in their market. We are pleased that they chose to become an ERA Powered company. The ERA® network’s unique Powered model gives companies branding flexibility while enabling them to capitalize on the brand’s full suite of marketing, services, learning and extensive referral network to attract new clients and fuel growth. We look forward to working with Sheila and Suzanne to help them recruit new agents and drive success for their company.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“We founded The Nesting Group to provide an exceptional real estate experience to our servicemen, servicewomen and their families. We knew that a new level of support was warranted to realize our growth goal. Expanding our company through profitable growth means we can serve more clients. We are excited to leverage the ERA® brand’s impressive technology platforms, sophisticated marketing programs and extensive global network to help us reach more people in more places than ever before.”

–Sheila Garcia Holloway, Broker/Owner, The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate

“Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will grow our presence in important feeder markets by tapping into the collegial nature of the brand as we connect with ERA® affiliated companies in the U.S. and around the world. We are eager to maximize the benefits of this affiliation to achieve new milestones with our military clients and beyond.”

-Suzanne Barber, Broker/Owner, The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 35,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 35 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.