ERA REAL ESTATE EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of ERA Valley Wide Homes based in Fresno, Calif.

The company serves Central San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, Clovis, and Madera, and the foothills toward Yosemite, Shaver, and the Giant Sequoias.

The brokerage is led by Craig Barton, who started his career in mortgage and opened his own mortgage company in 1997. Barton obtained his broker license and launched his brokerage in 2000. Today, the company has both real estate and mortgage divisions.

Located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Fresno is the fifth largest city in California and has one of the lowest living costs in the state. The region attracts many young professionals, families looking to relocate, as well as retirees.

The economy of Fresno is mainly based around agriculture and is known as “the agriculture capital of the world.” Close to 2 million acres of farmland in the central valley generates roughly $8 billion annually. The city is home to Fresno State University, Amazon, Pelco, multiple medical centers, as well as strong manufacturing, construction, and retail industries.

Details:

Barton will focus on recruiting agents who will be attracted to the ERA ® brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Agents will benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead-generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing. Additionally, the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs will help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction and will reinforce the agent’s high levels of service, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Fresno, Calif., is $389,000.

Quotes:

“Craig and his team possess a tireless entrepreneurial spirit that fuels their passion for providing clients with unparalleled expertise and service. In addition to Craig’s knowledge of the real estate and mortgage industries, his emphasis on positive company culture embodies the collaborative spirit of the ERA-affiliated network. Under Craig’s leadership, ERA Valley Wide Homes is poised for achieving its business goals as the team takes advantage of the ERA® brand’s many lead generation, business consulting, and marketing resources. We are excited to support his continued success as part of Team ERA.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“I am extremely bullish on growth in a shifting market. Now more than ever, agents need a strong value proposition from their brokerage, and I am confident that our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will attract success-minded agents. We are excited to leverage the impressive array of brand tools and technologies that will play a vital role in expanding our market share and footprint in the Central San Joaquin Valley. As a service-centered firm known for going the extra mile for our clients, we now have the capacity to offer them so much more due to our affiliation with the ERA brand. I like to say everyone wins or there’s no deal, and this is definitely a case where everyone wins.”

– Craig Barton, Broker/Owner, ERA Valley Wide Homes

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity, and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products, and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.



