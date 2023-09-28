ERA REAL ESTATE EXPANDS PRESENCE IN INDIANAPOLIS METRO Top-Performing Independent Brokerage in Putnam County Becomes ERA® Powered

ERA Real Estate®, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of Prime Real Estate ERA Powered, located in the western suburbs of Indianapolis.

Headquartered at 25 E Franklin St. in Greencastle, Indiana, the boutique brokerage serves residents in Central Indiana from the Indianapolis metropolitan area to Terre Haute, Lafayette and Bloomington and everywhere in between. Given the diverse attractions of Central and West Central Indiana, the Prime Real Estate ERA Powered affiliated sales associates have developed expertise in multiple types of transactions, including traditional residential and commercial sales, rural properties, farms and luxury lake homes.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources.

Established in 2017, the brokerage is led by broker/owner and CEO Eric Wolfe, who has more than 15 years of real estate experience. His Eric Wolfe Team is currently ranked as the number one team in Putnam County in 2023. His repeated success has earned him the cover of Indy Real Producers Magazine in 2021, multiple top 50 honors out of all brokers in his MLS, and a Top-Producer award for having the most sales volume in Greencastle. Wolfe is a former member of the Indiana Association of REALTORS® Professional Standards Grievance Committee.

As an Indiana native and DePauw University graduate, Wolfe’s number one priority is serving the community that shaped him and making it better for the future. His company philosophy is utilizing a small-town, relationship-based approach and applying it to all clients across the state to provide them with a fully personalized experience.

Wolfe actively supports the charitable endeavors and community-focused passions of his sales associates; the firm also participates in dozens of local charitable events every year, including sponsoring the Putnam County Hospital Gala, the Greencastle Music Fest and lending support to the Putnam County Community Foundation, among many others. As a result, local residents have become very familiar with each member of the team.

Greencastle has a reputation for being a small, welcoming Midwestern college town. Home to the DePauw University Tigers, residents benefit from a world-class education located right in their backyard, as well as the numerous institutions located in Indianapolis only an hour away. The Greencastle downtown area is comprised of a historic central square surrounded by numerous farms and five nature preserves within the county. Hikers, horseback riders and general outdoor enthusiasts thrive in the peaceful, expansive area that is Greencastle and Putnam County.

The local economy is largely fueled by the university and other manufacturing and distribution operations within the town. Other key aspects of the economy include healthcare and retail opportunities. The cost of living in Greencastle is also significantly lower than the national average, making the region a very affordable relocation or first-home-buying destination.

Details:

Wolfe intends to leverage his company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate ® to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through strategic mergers and acquisitions, while also recruiting new and experienced agents to the firm.

to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through strategic mergers and acquisitions, while also recruiting new and experienced agents to the firm. Agents will be attracted to ERA’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including MoxiWorks’ powerful CRM, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Team ERA University will support organic growth through increased productivity as agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s established learning platform.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA ® brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business. According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Greencastle, Indiana is $194,900.

Quotes:

“It’s always exciting to grow our presence near large major metropolitan hubs, such as Indianapolis. What makes this even more special is that we get to do so in partnership with one of the most successful and well-respected companies in the area. Eric and his team have consistently displayed their dedication to the local community and that tells us that they’re perfect for the ERA Real Estate family. It’s our privilege to welcome them as an ERA Powered company and provide them with services, technology and support that can help them to spread their business even further across the state.”

– Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate

“At the end of the day, we’re all Hoosiers and that means putting people first. Everything we do is in an effort to better our community, and thanks to the support of ERA Real Estate, we can streamline our pursuit of that goal. Our team of affiliated sales professionals is already known for their service-driven attitudes, and now we’ll also have the latest and greatest tools at our disposal. The brand can not only help us to quickly recruit, attract and retain agents, but it will also elevate our reputation and reach as we tap into the power of a global brand with a local focus.”

– Eric Wolfe, broker/owner of Prime Real Estate ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate® knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 42,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com.

Media Contacts:

Randi Rispoli

ERA® Real Estate

973-407-5241

[email protected]

