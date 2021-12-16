ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS TEXAS PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF LEGACY LIVING

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Legacy Living. Headquartered in Richmond, Texas, the firm serves the Greater Houston market from Fort Bend County to Galveston County.

The company is led by Jemila and Patrick Winsey, experienced business owners, real estate investors and a successful real estate team who share a passion for agent development and personalized client service. The Winseys started their company in 2006 as a small team. After 10 years as an independent brokerage, they purchased their previous franchise in 2016 and opened their flagship location with eight agents. Today, the firm’s nearly 70 agents work with luxury, first-time and move-up buyers, as well as those who are downsizing or relocating to the area. In 2021, the firm was recognized in the REAL Trends 500 rankings, earning a spot in the Nation’s Best rankings.

Houston is the 4th largest and the most diverse city in the U.S. With a median home price of $304,000, it is also one of the country’s most affordable places to buy a home. Considered one of the fastest growing big cities in the country, Houston is luring more residents from around the globe, drawn to its mix of cultural amenities, world-class restaurants, diverse communities and low cost of living. Houston is a hub for a number of industries, including energy, healthcare, technology, aerospace, transportation and logistics.

Details:

Recruitment of elite, experienced and new agents will be a main focus of driving growth for the firm, as well as helping agents start and build teams.

The Winseys will tap into the comprehensive training materials in Team ERA University’s proven learning and professional development platform to increase agent productivity and market share.

Mergers and acquisitions are a key component of the Winseys’ expansion plans.

Jemila Winsey is a former board director of the Houston chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the trade organization for Black real estate professionals. She has been recognized by the same organization as the top-producing Black REALTOR® in Houston. She has also been recognized by Houston Business Journal as one of the top female executives, and top 25 Realtors in Houston.

Jemila’s industry leadership also includes serving on the boards and various committees of the Houston Association of REALTORS®, Texas REALTORS® Association and National Association of REALTORS®.

Patrick brings a strong background in finance and IT to the business and oversees the operations, finance and compliance for the company, in addition to serving clients as part of The Winsey Group. Patrick is also one of the incoming directors on the board of the Texas Realtors Association.

Quotes:

“Jemila and Patrick are not only successful and savvy business owners, they are selfless champions of their agents’ development. Their mission to help agents create a legacy by building a viable business, which is a key differentiator and will support their ambitious recruiting goals. With two decades of real estate experience as part of both independent and affiliated firms, this impressive pair will leverage their partnership with ERA Real Estate to corner their market through strategic mergers and acquisitions. We are thrilled to fortify ERA’s presence in Houston with the addition of Jemila, Patrick and their entire team and look forward to helping them capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in this rapidly growing market.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“We are passionate about cultivating a company that empowers motivated, innovative and driven real estate professionals through personalized mentoring. This commitment to professional development will now be complemented by ERA’s industry-leading learning opportunities and powerful business-building tools to help our agents stand out in today’s competitive market. What sets us apart as a company is that we believe in building an enterprising business for our associates rather than simply cultivating real estate sales.” – Jemila Winsey, Broker/Co-Owner, ERA Legacy Living

“Having the right franchise partner – one that provides real value – is critical to achieving our aspirations. ERA’s fresh, modern approach and advanced technology, combined with the power of a legacy brand, creates tremendous opportunities for us to scale and expand our business in the Greater Houston market. In addition, ERA is clearly walking the walk when it comes to diversity and inclusion, which resonates with our multicultural firm and the people we serve.” – Patrick Winsey, Broker/Co-Owner, ERA Legacy Living

