ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS WASHINGTON PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF TUCKER REALTY LLC

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announced today that Tucker Realty LLC, based in Mount Vernon, Wash., has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The company will now do business as Tucker Realty ERA Powered.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

The company, established in 2019, is owned by the husband-and-wife team of John and Michelle Combel. It provides real estate services in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties in northern Washington State.

The region is popular with homeowners looking for a quieter lifestyle and ample outdoor activities at a lower cost of living than Seattle and other metro areas. The recent U.S. Census reported that Skagit County has grown 11% since 2010 and now has nearly 130,000 residents. The county’s economy is made up of agriculture, fishing, wood products, tourism, international trade, and manufacturing. It is also the center of the state’s petroleum industry.

The Combels intend to grow their firm by recruiting new agents and expanding their service area throughout the Puget Sound region.

Supporting enhanced agent productivity will be a key focus for the Combels as they leverage the comprehensive array of best-in-class ERA ® learning and educational resources.

learning and educational resources. Agents will benefit from the suite of ERA tools and products that will help differentiate them in the market, including lead generation services like TextERA, which transforms static yard signs into interactive property marketing.

The Northwest Multiple Listing Service reports that the August median existing home price in Skagit County was $516,653, up 18.8% from a year ago. Homes in Whatcom County, the northernmost county in the state, have a median sales price of $548,500, up 27.7%, with a similarly low inventory level. Snohomish County, which is closest to Seattle is $667,410, up 24.8% from a year ago with a less than a half-month supply.

Prior to beginning his career in real estate, John worked in the automotive industry for almost 20 years. He entered real estate in 2010 and served as an agent and manager at two area companies prior to opening Tucker Realty ERA Powered.

“The Combels’ deep experience leading businesses in various industries gives them a unique perspective in running a real estate brokerage that serves today’s connected consumer. They understand that the proper professional development of their affiliated agents would benefit their business growth and reinforce their value to their clients. As a result, they looked to align with a partner with innovative tools and programs in place to help the company and agents succeed, which is why they decided to partner with ERA. They understand the value we bring to the table. We are confident that John and Michelle will thrive in the ERA culture and look forward to helping them grow in the future.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“Our company culture has always promoted collaboration and an environment that fosters a family feel. We knew that if we were going to partner with anyone, it needed to be a brand with a mission of collaboration and innovation. We found the perfect partner in ERA Real Estate. Now, as a member of the global ERA network, our firm is joining forces with brokers and agents worldwide to share best practices and forward-thinking ideas to help drive success and new growth opportunities. Being ERA Powered will not only give us the ability to leverage our local brand identity but will also enable our agents to tap into the programs, resources and tools they need to provide next-level client service while retaining the brand we have worked so hard to build.”

-John Combel, Broker/Owner Tucker Realty ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA® Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, the ERA brand was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at TeamERA.com