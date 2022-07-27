ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS WISCONSIN PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF START-UP FIRM, ERA NEXT LEVEL REAL ESTATE

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Next Level Real Estate. The start-up company is based in Onalaska, Wis., serving the greater La Crosse County area.

The firm is owned and led by Brandon Cain. Brandon Cain started his real estate career in 2017 after more than two decades as a construction manager in the energy sector. Due to his quick success, in 2022, he established his own brokerage. As an ERA affiliate, Brandon will continue to work with developers and focus on recruiting and developing an expanded sales force.

La Crosse County is located on the Mississippi River along the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The area offers trails for hiking, rivers to fish and paddle, challenging cycling routes, and is easily accessible by car from Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison. The region’s economy is driven by manufacturing, healthcare, technology, education and tourism.

Details:

Brandon Cain will leverage the power of the ERA value proposition to actively recruit new agents, who will be attracted by the brand’s robust, business-building technology, including MoxiWorks’ powerful CRM, sophisticated marketing and the brand’s vast global network giving them access to expanded referral corridors.

Agents will benefit from the ERA network’s wide array of resources to support increased productivity and client acquisition, including the brand’s proven learning and training platform, Team ERA University.

Brandon will showcase programs such as the ERA Buyer and Seller Follow Up programs, which will play a key role in gaining greater efficiencies in helping the team keep in touch with past clients and leverage growth through referrals.

Additionally, the company will benefit from access to the RealVitalize ® home improvement program to differentiate their firm and win listings. The RealVitalize ® program offers home sellers improvement and repair resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges.

Future growth plans also include expanding the brokerage's service area and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an active supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to children all across the country.

According to the National Association of REALTORS ® , the median sales price in La Crosse County, WI, is $249,000.

Realtor.com recently ranked La Crosse/Onalaska third in its "Hottest Housing Market" report that compared market demand with days on the market.

Quotes:

“Brandon’s career as a successful business manager and then a top-performing sales leader perfectly positions him for the next stage of his career as a broker/owner. His innate sales sense and ability to build authentic relationships have served him well in gaining success in his real estate career. We are thrilled to partner with this up-and-coming brokerage and provide Brandon with strategic resources to help him build his business. This is an exciting new chapter for Brandon, and we wish him great success as part of Team ERA.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“We are delighted to provide our agents with enterprise-level technology to fuel their business and help them stand out in the market. Our vision for growth is aggressive. We knew we needed the support of a powerful global partner to realize greater efficiencies and scale the business quickly. We have been impressed with the incredible levels of support the ERA brand provides and we look forward to offering our agents access to ERA’s powerful tools and technology designed to help them generate more business. In addition, being part of a brand with a substantial global network will help give our local company international attention. We are thrilled to have such a committed partner in our success and now that we are part of the ERA network and culture, we will help our agents gain a competitive edge in our market.”– Brandon Cain, Broker/Co-Owner, ERA Next Level Real Estate

