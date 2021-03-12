ERA Real Estate Fortifies Arizona presence with Affiliation of Blue Star Real Estate Service

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered. The startup brokerage is headquartered in Prescott, Ariz., and serves the surrounding Prescott Valley, Humboldt-Dewey and Chino Valley markets.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

Teresa Butler, a devoted 35-year real estate veteran, will be the Designated Broker and General Manager for the company located at 325 West Gurley Street, Suite 203, in Prescott.

The city of Prescott serves as the county seat of Yavapai County and is part of the Quad City region. Noted for its Victorian-style homes—a number of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places—Prescott features a charming downtown with many independently owned businesses. Its famed Whiskey Row is widely known for its bars and live music. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University also calls Prescott home.

Located in the Bradshaw Mountains of central Arizona, the area’s climate is more temperate than desert regions to the south near Phoenix. Prescott is often a haven for those looking to escape summer temperatures that average 100 degrees or more for five straight months.

Details:

According to the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS ® , the median sales price in Prescott is $449,900, up 14 percent YOY. (Source: www.paar.org.)

, the median sales price in Prescott is $449,900, up 14 percent YOY. (Source: www.paar.org.) Professional development is a top priority for the company. Debora Opitz was recently appointed the Director of Education and Training. Prior to joining Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered, Opitz previously created and delivered new agent learning programs for her own brokerage.

The company has already recruited six agents all of whom are long-time Prescott residents with deep local market knowledge who assist first-time and move-up buyers from the Quad City region as well as clients relocating to the area.

Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered is now the seventh ERA brand affiliate brokerage in Arizona.

Quotes:

“ERA Real Estate’s value proposition clearly aligns with entrepreneurs who seek proven support to grow their businesses. That could not be clearer for this exciting startup story set in picturesque Prescott. Teresa and her affiliated real estate agents are perfectly positioned to serve their clients leveraging the ERA® brand’s comprehensive offerings. By embracing the powered model, the new company can use its local brand identity with the growth, support and marketing benefits of being affiliated with a national brand. We are excited to extend the ERA network’s Arizona presence with the addition of Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered and look forward to their future growth and expansion.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“ERA’s robust technology suite and turnkey training platform will support agent productivity right out of the gate and serve as powerful recruiting messages for agents looking to grow their business. Our high-touch, high-tech approach to professional development is a clear differentiator in our market as we endeavor to further company growth by enhancing agent productivity.”

–Teresa Butler, Broker/Manager, Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.