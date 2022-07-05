ERA® REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES BOISE PRESENCE WITH THE AFFILIATION OF ERA HOME 2 HOME

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Home 2 Home. The company is based in Nampa, Idaho, and serves the Greater Boise metropolitan area. The full-service company’s affiliated agents work with clients on residential sales, investments, and relocation.

The firm was established in 2004 and is led by Joe Newby, who started his career in moving and storage. He leveraged his extensive experience in a national and international relocation to begin his real estate career, where he could be more involved in a client’s move. An Army veteran, Joe actively seeks opportunities to work with active and retired military personnel to help them navigate the home buying and home selling process. Additionally, he is working to get certified as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) by the National Association of REALTORS® so he can counsel seniors about finding the right house to fit their needs and budgets. The firm also specializes in partnering with new home builders and developers.

Boise, the capital city of Idaho, is a rapidly growing area thanks to the rise of remote work opportunities. The area is also an attractive destination for people from California, Oregon, and Washington. Home to Boise State University, Boise is also a technology, manufacturing, and health care hub, as well as a thriving arts community.

Newby will fuel growth by recruiting new agents to the firm, who will be attracted to the ERA brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including MoxiWorks’ powerful CRM which offers a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, a proven and effective lead generation tool that transforms static yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up programs, automated programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

Team ERA University, the brand’s proven learning and training platform will support organic growth through increased productivity as agents tap into the extensive professional development resources.

Future growth plans include expanding the firm’s service area into nearby markets through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

According to Realtor.com, the median home list price in Boise, Idaho, is $585,000, while the median home list price for properties in Nampa, Idaho, is $499,500.

“Joe is a tireless entrepreneur with a proven history of building successful businesses and great teams. With a focus on positioning the firm for continued success, he sought a partner who could support sustained growth for the long term. His commitment to agent development, building solid relationships with clients and taking advantage of the many opportunities inherent in his market, bode well for him as an ERA affiliate. We look forward to helping him expand his business and market share.

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“Generating growth through referrals and relationship building has always been of the utmost importance to me and my company. Now, as an ERA-affiliated company, I’m excited to continue to fuel growth by tapping into ERA’s vast global network which will help propel my local company into the international spotlight and broaden my active and retired military client base, which will always be a priority. Our agents will be able to take advantage of an infusion of new opportunities to help drive their success, including ERA’s innovative technology, business-building tools, and professional development programs. We are extremely proud to be part of the ERA brand and confident we can escalate our growth trajectory with ERA’s support.”

– Joe Newby, Broker/Owner, ERA Home 2 Home

