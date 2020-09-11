ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES CONNECTICUT PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF HART REAL ESTATE IN WEST HARTFORD

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies, today announced the affiliation of Hart Real Estate in West Hartford, Conn. The company will now be known as ERA Hart Real Estate. Founder Rob Levine also announced the acquisition of local market leader ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate.

The acquisition was part of a strategic succession plan initiated by Joanne Breen, Broker/Owner of ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate, who will continue on with the company and now focus solely on her own client base. Breen has spent over 40 years in real estate, the last 28 running ERA Sargis-Breen which has achieved ERA’s national Jim Jackson Award for Customer Satisfaction three times and is a 2012 inductee in ERA’s Hall of Fame. ERA Sargis Real Estate joined the brand in 1979 and became ERA Sargis-Breen in 1992 when Breen became co-owner with Sam Sargis.

Both firms will be led by Levine while continuing to operate with separate identities. Along with Manchester and Coventry-based ERA Blanchard & Rosetto, Inc., the ERA brand now has five offices serving the Hartford market.

Levine is well known in the region’s real estate industry having recently completed his term as President of the Greater Hartford Association of REALTORS®. He has also served on the organization’s Board of Directors since 2012. Additionally, Levine serves as a Director for the Connecticut Association of REALTORS®.

Details:

ERA Hart Real Estate and ERA Sargis-Breen will continue to serve the greater Hartford/West Hartford metro region consisting of Avon, Farmington, Canton, Simsbury, Southington, Bristol, Newington, New Britain, Berlin, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Windsor, South Windsor, Glastonbury and Bloomfield.

The median sales price in the market is $244,700 according to the National Association of REALTORS ® , slightly more affordable than the national number of $271,300. It is very much a seller’s market though with low inventory and record low interest rates leading to bidding wars and many homes selling over asking price.

Hartford is home to two Fortune 500 companies, Aetna and Hartford Financial Services Group. Other major companies with a Hartford presence include Xerox ® , United Technologies ® , and Stanley Black & Decker ® .

Levine, started his real estate career as a mortgage loan officer, earned his real estate license and eventually became a broker/owner of his own independent firm before joining the ERA franchise.

Levine also owns and runs Hart Property Management Services, a full-service property management firm in the greater Hartford area that assists clients in the management of their multi-family, single family or condo investment properties.

Quotes:

“Joanne has spent nearly four decades in real estate and worked with us and Rob on her succession plan. She wanted to ensure that her affiliated agents could remain with the brand and move forward with even more opportunities to grow. Rob has served in different roles in his real estate career and brings a unique perspective on the importance of a high-touch approach with agents and clients. He recognized his style is a great fit in the highly collaborative ERA® brand. We wish Joanne well in her new role and welcome Rob and his agents.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“Having built my brokerage from the ground up, I knew I needed access to a more robust suite of tools and technology to bring the business to the next level. Joanne and I have great respect for each other and we have been talking for a while about making this move. We look forward to carrying on her and Sam’s legacy in the marketplace. I will work to create a collaborative back-end system while allowing the two companies to retain their separate names. It’s a great collaboration and now the ERA Hart Real Estate side will also benefit from being a part of what is known as a tight-knit, highly collaborative network which offers innovative solutions for brokers, agents and clients. This was the obvious next step for me.”

–Rob Levine, Broker/Owner, Hart Real Estate

“I am so grateful to the ERA brand for their camaraderie, tools, and support in building and growing my business to the success it is today. After serving nearly 30 years in a leadership and ownership capacity, I am excited to embark upon this next stage of my career. Rob and I have known each other for many years and I am confident in his ability to lead ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate into the future. We have similar leadership styles, characterized by transparency and an utmost dedication to our affiliated agents, a combination that instills loyalty as well as high performance. I am thankful for all the support.”

–Joanne Breen, Broker, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate



