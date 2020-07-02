ERA Real Estate Fortifies Home Ownership for Immigrants with Affiliation of Nations Realty

by

Seattle area brokerage will leverage ERA international network to fuel growth

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies, today announced the affiliation of Nations Realty in Seatac, Washington. Founded by broker/owner Kennedy Akinlosotu in 1998, the firm will now do business as ERA Nations Realty.

A boutique agency with a focus on helping immigrants achieve the dream of homeownership, the firm boasts affiliated sales associates from five countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Congo, Portugal and the United States.

Akinlosotu intends to leverage his affiliation with ERA to recruit agents from additional countries to further support the company’s mission, which is inspired by his own personal experiences as an international college student. Following graduation from the University of Nevada, a college professor encouraged Akinlosotu to purchase his own home in 1987 and helped him navigate the process, which Akinlosotu found challenging. After receiving his MBA in marketing and financing, he decided to pursue a career in real estate to help others like him become homeowners.

Akinlosotu has identified the need for first-time homebuyer education in his target market and anticipates that his growing rank of international agents will be able connect with clients in their native languages. As president of the Washington chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Akinlosotu is leading an outreach effort to African and African-American millennials to showcase the emotional and financial benefits of homeownership.

The Seattle area is home to a number of Fortune 100 companies that have attracted a significant number of domestic and international employees, including Boeing, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Facebook. The South End, about a 45-minute commute to the city, is an attractive market for first time homebuyers, with entry level homes in the $300k to $320k range.

“I can think of no one who better personifies the importance of the American Dream to the many diverse people who live in our great country. Kennedy’s laser focus on making homeownership a reality for those who may not think it is within their reach is inspiring and we are deeply proud to have Kennedy and his like-minded team become part of the ERA family.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“When I sold my first home, I made $50,000. It was more than I made in retail sales and inspired me to get into real estate and start my own company. I have worked hard to fulfill my passion of helping other immigrants better understand and navigate the homeownership process. We work with so many different people, but the immigrant population is our main niche. Seattle has become an international business hub and ERA will allow us to grow as we can reach more people and network with ERA agents and owners around the world.”

–Kennedy Akinlosotu, Broker/Owner, ERA Nations Realty

