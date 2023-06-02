ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES ITS PRESENCE IN SACRAMENTO AREA

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today that Next Real Estate Group, Inc. and Next New Homes Group based in Roseville, Calif., have affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as Next Real Estate Group ERA Powered and Next New Homes Group ERA Powered, the boutique brokerage serves the greater Sacramento area in all types of residential real estate sales with a specialty in new construction sales. Individual agents focus on traditional resale sales, new home sales or a hybrid of the two. The firm’s marketing capabilities are a significant differentiator for the firm in that it allows its affiliated agents to focus primarily on relationship building. The full-service company’s affiliated agents will be able to provide their clients with an enhanced level of service, enjoy robust business-building tools and leverage sophisticated marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources.

Established in 2008, the company is owned and operated by the broker and principal Christopher Brown and principal Scott Bolli. Brown is a real estate development industry veteran who has spent 30 years in the industry, while Bolli is a standout in new home sales with three decades of experience.

Brown was twice named 40 under 40 in the U.S. by Professional Builder Magazine in 2011 and 2012. In 2017, the North State Building Industry Association named him Marketing Professional of the Year. He is the only two-time winner of the North State Building Industry Association’s Meritorious Award, which he earned in 2010 and 2020.

Bolli has been recognized multiple times by the California Building Industry Association, the Home Builder’s Association of Northern California, and the North State Building Industry Association for honors including Bay Area Salesperson of the Year, REALTOR® Team of the Year, Builder Recruiter of the Year and the Builder of Hope Visionary Award. He has contributed time and energy to the home building industry, serving as Director and Membership Chair of the Home Builder’s Association of Northern California and as a membership committee member for the California Building Industry Association.

In 2020, the firm appeared on Inc.’s list of Fastest Growing California Companies and in 2022, was recognized by the Financial Times on its list of Fastest Growing Companies.

Roseville is often regarded as one of the nicest places to live in the U.S. because of its lower cost of living than many places in California. Conveniently located between Lake Tahoe and Napa Valley, the area offers many opportunities for outdoor-lifestyle lovers. In addition, Roseville is home to Sierra College and boasts some of the best public schools in the nation. The region is a hub for public administration, healthcare, construction, and education. The diverse economic opportunities available in the region make it extremely attractive to a diverse population of young professionals, retirees, and families.

Details:

Brown and Bolli will leverage their affiliation with the ERA ® brand to enhance operational efficiencies to support organic growth; increase market share in their current service area through active recruiting and by expanding into additional regional offices. They are also looking to expand the company’s scope into resort sales in Lake Tahoe and Mexico.

platform with its powerful CRM, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity. Team ERA University will help support organic growth through increased productivity as agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s learning platform.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor®.com, the median home list price in Roseville, California, is $635,000.

Quotes:

“Sacramento is one of the most coveted areas to live in the country, and to now have Christopher and Scott representing the ERA brand in Northern California is terrific. Over the years, they have established themselves as not only a service-oriented firm, but one of the premiere brokerages in the area, and their long list of commendations can attest to that. As an ERA Powered® company, the firm will benefit from the ERA® brand’s products, services, technology, and support to continue growing their business their way, while keeping their company’s brand at the forefront. We are excited to collaborate and help inspire the next wave of growth for Christopher, Scott and their entire team.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“We spent many years refining our unique approach to real estate sales. Our job is to market and sell a client’s home so they can improve their life, and it aligns with our belief that life is about experiences, not things. This philosophy has attracted many like-minded professionals as well as franchise partners. It wasn’t until we met with ERA Real Estate that we felt we had a real connection. As an ERA Powered® company, we have the ability to keep our established brand while gaining the tech stack and depth of resale experience, which was key in our decision to affiliate with the ERA® brand. Now, we can continue building upon the legacy of our company with the assistance of the ERA brand’s extensive catalog of services. Their depth of resale experience and tech expertise is second to none and we are excited for our future as an ERA Powered company.”

– Christopher Brown, Broker, Next Real Estate Group ERA Powered & Next New Homes Group ERA Powered

“Having spent over 35 years marketing and selling real estate, I’m really excited about the way that the ERA brand has simplified home buying and selling. I’m proud of all the new and innovative tools that we’ll now be able to provide to our affiliated agents, and I know that these new capabilities will help us to improve and expand our business here in the greater Sacramento market. The ERA brand gives us industry-leading technology that will help improve agent production and efficiency, create closer and more collaborative connections, and result in the best possible results for each and every client. The ERA brand’s intensive professional development resources will enhance our firm’s long-standing focus on agent education while allowing our leadership team to focus on business development efforts.”

– Scott Bolli, Principal, Next Real Estate Group ERA Powered & Next New Homes Group ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com.

