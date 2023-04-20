ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES PRESENCE IN LOWER MICHIGAN

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of ERA Prime Real Estate Group, based in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The company serves residents of Saginaw, Tuscola, Lapeer, and Shiawassee, as well as Livingston County, Oakland County, and Macomb County. The full-service firm, which also offers mortgage and title services, has developed a reputation for being one of the most knowledgeable brokerages in the area on topics like loan origination, mortgages, property staging, and closing services as well as investment properties and property management.

ERA Prime Real Estate Group is led by Willie Ray III, a highly experienced real estate professional and investor who established the firm in 2017. He has served in multiple leadership roles with the East Central Association of REALTORS® including member of the board of directors in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023. He also served as the association’s president in 2019 and 2020.

Located in Lower Michigan’s Genesee County, Grand Blanc is hailed as one of the nicest places to live in the state of Michigan. With an average home value over 25% higher than the state average, the affluent area attracts many young professionals, retirees, and families. With a relatively small population of about 8,000 residents, Grand Blanc offers a true suburban feel, with more than 130 acres of parks and trails, including the Grand Blanc Community Commons and Creasey Bicentennial Park, which offers baseball fields, picnic areas, a dog park and hiking trails. The Grand Blanc region is also home to the University of Michigan-Flint, Oakland University, Northwood University, and Kettering University. Economic drivers for the area include healthcare and manufacturing; some of the region’s largest employers include McLaren Health Care, Genesys Regional Medical Center, the Grand Blanc community school district, and automotive manufacturers.

Details:

Growth on all levels is a priority for Willie, who intends to leverage his affiliation with ERA Real Estate to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through aggressive recruiting, increased productivity, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Agents will benefit from access to the ERA ® brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Team ERA University will help support organic growth through increased productivity as agents tap into the extensive professional development resources in the brand's learning platform.

Agents will benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead-generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing. Additionally, the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs will help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction and will reinforce the agent’s high levels of service, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Grand Blanc, Michigan is $264,900.

Quotes:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Willie and his highly regarded team of affiliated associates to the ERA family. Through this affiliation, we can assist him in implementing a more formal professional development architecture, which can help expedite his team’s growth, while maintaining the high standards that their clients have come to expect. We are fully confident that this is the beginning of a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship that can help both the ERA® brand and ERA Prime Real Estate Group secure a successful future.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“I’m so excited about our future! The ERA brand’s comprehensive business solutions, including top-notch technology and tools, a learning platform and a streamlined talent attraction program, are the edge we need to help us stand out and succeed in a competitive market. Our affiliation with the ERA brand will streamline our operational efforts and provide me with more time to focus on the growth opportunities inherent in our market. In addition to the many invaluable resources we have at our disposal as an ERA affiliate, we will benefit tremendously from the ERA brand’s culture of franchisee support and legacy of collaboration.”

– Willie Ray III, Broker/Owner, ERA Prime Real Estate Group

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 42,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.