ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES PRESENCE IN NORTHEASTERN INDIANA

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of ERA Crossroads based in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The company serves residents of the greater Fort Wayne metro including Fort Wayne proper, and the western suburbs of Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Syracuse, Warsaw, Webster, Ossian, Huntertown and Warren. Founded in 2004, ERA Crossroads is a full-service firm led by Mary Sherer and her daughter Mandy McVey.

Sherer is an accomplished real estate sales professional with more than 30 years of industry experience. A multi-million-dollar producer, she has been maintaining her position in the top two percent of Fort Wayne REALTORS® from 2020 to present day and is a graduate of the Indiana Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy.

McVey started her career in elementary education, teaching abroad before returning home to pursue an MBA. She then worked in educational sales for several years before joining her mother’s firm as a licensed agent and operations manager. The mother-daughter leadership team plays to each other’s strengths and has created an environment to support agent production.

Also with this announcement, ERA Crossroads and Todd Realty ERA Powered in Syracuse, Indiana, have joined forces. The combined operations now include two offices and 20 affiliated agents. Joe Todd, owner of Todd Realty ERA Powered, is retiring from the business.

The Fort Wayne area is known for its low cost of living and lower taxes as well as its well-kept local parks, renowned children’s zoo, vibrant and growing arts community and downtown, many prominent and local state universities and multiple local lakes and recreational facilities.

Details:

Sherer and McVey intend to leverage the ERA ® recruiting platform to expand the company’s market share by attracting professionally minded agents to the firm. They will also consider additional mergers and acquisitions to expand their service area.

Agents will benefit from access to the ERA ® brand's highly engaged global referral network and the brand's state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Team ERA University will help support organic growth through increased productivity as agents tap into the extensive professional development resources in the ERA brand's learning platform.

Agents will benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing. Additionally, the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs will help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction and will reinforce the agent’s high levels of service, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

Sherer and McVey will tap into the power of the ERA luxury marketing program, ERA Distinctive Properties ® , to expand their reach into the market’s affluent areas in the lake region of Syracuse and Roanoke.

According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Fort Wayne, Indiana is $285,000.

Quotes:

“Not only has Mary has built an impressive business over her three decades in the real estate industry, she has also shared her insights and expertise in leadership roles with her local association. Mandy’s deep experience in education and management will complement Mary’s sales expertise and create new levels of operational efficiency for the firm for the benefit of the agents. As a family owned and led firm, Mary has cultivated a company that is an extension of her own family. We are so excited that Mary and Mandy have joined the ERA family and look forward to supporting their growth and future success.”

– Alex Vidal, President of ERA Real Estate

“Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will serve as a growth engine for our current operations. The brand’s personal support, comprehensive infrastructure, wide array of business building tools and robust referral network will play a key role in bringing our business to the next level. Our strong local awareness and reputation will be further enhanced as part of a well-known global brand. We are also excited to expand our own technologically advanced marketing programs with the ERA vast marketing materials and programs so that we can continue to provide our clients with our “every day, everywhere until it’s sold” approach to successful home marketing.”

– Mary Sherer, Broker/Owner, ERA Crossroads

“When I joined as operations manager, I filled a role that my mother had not been able to focus on at the same time as her sales career. As I leveraged my background in education, sales, marketing and management, we created a much stronger infrastructure that freed Mary up and to be even more accessible to her affiliated agents and support their development. The next step in building the company was to leverage the support of a strong brand.”

– Mandy McVey, Operations Manager, ERA Crossroads

