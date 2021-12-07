ERA® REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES WISCONSIN PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MYPRO REALTY

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA MyPro Realty in Wisconsin. Based in Brookfield, the firm serves the Greater Milwaukee area.

The company is led by Erik Ulvog, Jeff Kaus and Haley Burlage. Ulvog started his real estate career in 1997 and worked for both independent and franchised brokerages. In 2015, he earned his broker’s license, and founded myPro Realty just two years later in 2017. Kaus earned his real estate license in 2015 after retiring from a career in social work, was mentored by Ulvog and earned his broker’s license in 2018. Burlage began her real estate career as a transaction coordinator, joining Ulvog’s team in 2018 and earning her broker’s license in 2021.

Ulvog founded the company to fill a need in the market for a real estate solutions provider, particularly for homeowners who require a level of service that extend beyond a traditional real estate transaction. To assist these homeowners, the company connects clients to service providers to help maximize sales price.

The local economy is growing, supported by a number of large anchor companies headquartered in the area, including Harley-Davidson, Kohls Corporate, Northwestern Mutual Life and Rockwell Automation. Healthcare is another major economic driver, with more than 80,000 area residents employed by health-related companies. Residents take advantage of Lake Michigan, an extensive county parks system and a diverse entertainment scene ranging from fine arts to professional sports teams.

Details:

Recruiting performance-driven agents will be a main driver of growth for the firm. The leadership team’s complementary skillsets will attract a wide variety of agents including veteran agents, second career agents and new agents.

Team ERA University’s proven training and professional development courses will play a key role in increasing agent productivity.

The company also plans to leverage its affiliation to explore new growth opportunities such as extending its service area to the north toward Sheboygan and south toward Racine and Kenosha.

According to the National Association of REALTORS ® , the median sales price in Brookfield is $370,000 while the median sales price in Milwaukee is $171,800.

Quotes:

“The ERA MyPro Realty leadership team understands what it takes to drive success for their company, agents and clients. The brokerage is clearly benefiting from their diversified backgrounds and perspectives as they pursue aggressive growth plans. Not only are they driven, but they are also highly attuned to the needs of their market. We are thrilled Erik, Jeff and Haley chose to partner with ERA Real Estate to bring their business to the next level, and we are excited to increase ERA®’s presence in Wisconsin.” – Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“Our guiding principle has always been about generating growth, not just business. After a few years, we realized we needed a stronger value proposition if we were going to achieve the goals we had set for the firm. ERA aligned perfectly with our close-knit team approach and our focus on building relationships over transactions, which are both differentiators for us in our market. As an ERA affiliate, we can maintain our boutique personality while providing our agents with big brokerage resources.” – Erik Ulvog, Broker/Owner, ERA MyPro Realty

“We’re very excited about the powerful tools and technology that come with being an ERA company, which frees us from sourcing solutions on our own. ERA’s investment in training is especially impressive and reflects a commitment to helping agents develop a growth-oriented mindset. We’re confident in our ability to recruit, develop and retain agents with these new resources.” – Jeff Kaus, Broker/Owner, ERA MyPro Realty

“ERA is a game-changer for us because it provides the scale and scope that will support expansion of our team and our service area. The brand’s extensive marketing materials, client acquisition programs and digital presence coupled with unrivaled technology systems position us for tremendous growth.” – Haley Burlage, Broker/Owner, ERA MyPro Realty

