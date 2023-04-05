ERA REAL ESTATE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE 2022 ERA® CIRCLE OF SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, today announced its 2022 ERA® Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing affiliated brokerages and agents for their outstanding accomplishments, commitment to service and professional triumphs. The announcement came during last week’s Fuel 2023 annual conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are extremely proud of our ERA affiliated companies and agents who have exceeded their goals and achieved immense success in 2022,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA Real Estate, our top priority is to provide our ERA affiliates with game-changing technology, resources, tools and programs that will help them take their businesses to the next level. We are so proud to celebrate our 2022 ERA Circle of Success winners and look forward to seeing their continued dedication to excellence in the years to come.”

Highlights from the 2022 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

ERA® Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company – ERA Doty Real Estate (Jonesboro, Ark.) and ERA TEAM Real Estate (Conway, Ark.)

Serving their clients and communities for 20 years, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate, led by broker/owner Steve Doty, are companies that exemplify excellence and integrity in the real estate profession. Named after Gene Francis, the late ERA Real Estate co-founder and Executive Vice President, the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company is the highest honor an ERA-affiliated company can receive. ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate successfully leverage the ERA brand’s innovative technology and programs, put customer satisfaction and agent productivity at the forefront and have strong community service values. In 2022, the companies ranked in the Top 20 in units and Top 40 in volume, among the ERA® network. Further, ERA Doty Real Estate was a finalist for this award in 2017.

ERA® Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Newburgh, Ind.)

Giving back to others in the communities where the ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc.’s affiliated agents, managers and brokers live, and work is part of the company’s service culture. In 2022, the company invested in its local community by providing charitable support through volunteering time, fundraising and providing resources to worthy causes, like Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Chemo Buddy Blankets, Feed My Starving Children, Toys for Tots and more.

ERA® Unity Award for Cultivating an Inclusive Community – ERA Live Moore (Charlotte, N.C.)

ERA Live Moore has dedicated itself to promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), along with education and awareness of the social issues impacting the communities they serve. In order to support this vision, in 2022, it was imperative for the company to have a high set of three values: Empower, Excellence and Belong, which symbolize ERA Live Moore’s hope, continued growth, integrity, optimism and respect. In addition to defining its vision, the company also established a DE&I committee, completed various DE&I trainings and led a series that connected industry leaders and prospective homebuyers in underserved communities to break down the barriers of home ownership.

ERA® Marketing Excellence Award – Company – ERA Live Moore (Charlotte, N.C.)

ERA Live Moore knew it was time to dominate the markets it served, along with the Carolinas overall, by uniting under the power and umbrella of one brand. As a result, in 2022, Wilkinson ERA Real Estate officially rebranded to ERA Live Moore across all its major markets in North Carolina. This effort required extensive resources, including a project team comprised of ERA Live Moore Executive Leadership and rebranding teams, affiliated agents and staff, as well as key members of ERA Real Estate’s and Anywhere’s corporate marketing, technology and communications departments. From taking advantage of the ERA brand’s marketing tools, including new signage and branded collateral, recruiting presentations, to creating a new vision and set of values to chart this path forward, ERA Live Moore was able to showcase who the company is and where they are going.

ERA® Marketing Excellence Award – Agent/Team – Rashawn Webb-Locke, American Real Estate ERA Powered (Lufkin, Tex.)

Rashawn is a marketing leader with a strong social presence and following, all while running a successful real estate team and producing at a high personal level. She takes advantage of all the ERA® marketing tools available to her in order to garner more exposure and bring in more business. In 2022, Rashawn recognized the need to step up her personal and team marketing to ensure business would thrive as the market cooled. She completed learning courses and spent hours making sure she was up to speed on all of the ERA brand’s marketing. Her commitment paid off as her and her team increased business in every category.

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 1 (500 or more transactions) – ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

ERA Sunrise Realty is a true ERA brand ambassador and upholds the legacy of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president, which includes superior customer service and sales productivity. The company is passionately dedicated to serving their clients in every part of the home buying and selling journey and prides itself on making the needs of their clients a top priority. In December 2022, ERA Sunrise Realty ranked in the Top 25 Producing Companies among ERA affiliated companies for number of transactions and received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 99%.

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 2 (100-499 transactions) – ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Mont.)

ERA Landmark Real Estate was founded in 1976 and joined the ERA network in 1979, with a focus on exceptional customer service. The company prides itself on integrity and market knowledge, and their number one goal has always been to make their clients’ real estate transactions as smooth and easy as possible. The company has shown consistent success among firms of their size, and in 2022 scored 99.61% in overall customer satisfaction.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Sales Associate – Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Ga.)

Since joining ERA Sunrise Realty in 2019, Zackery Bobo has made customer service his top priority, which in turn has led to his tremendous success in a short amount of time. Zackery is master at engaging his sphere of influence to create leads and ultimately sales, and consistently utilizes the ERA® brands’ innovative tools and programs, giving him more time to spend with his clients. From the beginning, Zackery has been holding his clients’ hands throughout the entire process, is a leader in his market, has patience and is consistently responsive. He proved his credibility from the beginning and was honored with ERA’s Rookie of the Year Award in 2020. Further, in 2022 Zackery received a customer satisfaction rating of 100%.

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Team – Domenech Group, ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Fla.)

The Domenech Group with ERA American Real Estate in Shalimar, Fla., is a powerhouse team that risen to the top in just three years. Led by Paul Domenench, Domenech group brings unparalleled expertise to the table and has truly distinguished itself for its superior customer service and sales productivity. Further, the team pushes the limits, beats the odds and continues to thrive in the real estate industry by leveraging key ERA brand tools and services. In addition to landing in the Top 25 for ERA Top Producing Associate Team in both units and volume in 2022, the team also received a customer satisfaction rating of 100%.

ERA® Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate – Stephannie Wilson, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (New Albany, Ind.)

Stephanie Wilson joined Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered in 2015 and has been a real estate veteran since 2005. She demonstrates excellence in every aspect of real estate, products, programs, resources and customer satisfaction. Her vast knowledge, key market insights and outstanding customer service have made her a true ERA brand champion. She has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage, and has been ranked among the top ten producing agents affiliated with the ERA brand for most of her time with the brand.

ERA® Top All-Around Team – The Stiller Group, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Ky.)

The Stiller Group with Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered in Louisville, Ky., is an unstoppable team that has provided real estate services since 2006. Led by Troy Stiller, the team represents the region’s finest properties with exceptional skill using the most innovative technologies. In 2022, The Stiller Group ranked second for ERA Top Producing Sales Associate Team in units and third in volume.

ERA® Rookie of the Year – Joella Comstock, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Ky.)

Joella Comstock started her real estate business in 2021, after a successful career in corporate retail, and jumped into learning of the ERA® brand’s programs and platforms from the start. In her first year with Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered, Joella has proven to be a true Team ERA player and a wonderful example of what the ERA brand’s culture means. She consistently utilizes the ERA brand marketing, learning and professional development resources, and business-management tools. Further, in her first year in the real estate industry, she has closed 25 transactions.

ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award – Sue Frye, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Mont.)

With a successful business in real estate spanning 40 years, Sue Frye’s name and real estate go hand-in-hand in Bozeman. Since joining ERA Landmark Real Estate in 1983, she continues to be a distinguished leader and go-to professional in the competitive luxury marketplace. In 2022, Sue’s luxury real estate performance was outstanding with 24 out of 48 closed transactions being over $1 million. Further, she’s continually ranked in the Top 10 of ERA affiliated agents nationwide, has been a four-time winner of the ERA Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award and an inaugural ERA Hall of Fame inductee.

ERA® Office Coordinator of the Year – Cori Zaring, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Ky.)

In her five years with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered, Cori Zaring has proven she is efficient and effective in coordinating the company, making her a foundational piece. As sales manager, she leads monthly sales meetings, holds lunch and learns, conducts new agent mentoring and collaborates with her fellow ERA office managers across the country. She’s also a top recruiter for the company as she builds relationships with agents from other brokerages, while reinforcing the value of the company, the ERA brand and herself. Additionally, Cori is a champion of developing and fostering the company’s collaborative culture and wants to help others be the ones in the spotlight.

