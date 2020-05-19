ERA REAL ESTATE NAMES AMERICAN REAL ESTATE ERA POWERED WINNER OF GENE FRANCIS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR TOP ALL-AROUND COMPANY

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies, has named American Real Estate ERA Powered, serving east and southeast Texas, as the winner of its Gene Francis Memorial Award given annually to the brand’s top all-around company.

The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA company and reflects the qualities most respected throughout the global ERA system and the real estate industry. Known for his forward-thinking business acumen as well as his philanthropic spirit, Francis established a defining culture of service to which all ERA companies aspire. Factored into the award selection are high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of ERA resources as well as sales and company growth.

American Real Estate ERA Powered finished 2019 as one of the brand’s most successful firms with 1,688 of transaction sides equating to $270.2 million in sales volume, an increase of 21 and 69 percent, respectively, since they joined ERA in November 2013. The company has also grown from 72 agents in 2013 to nearly 120 today. It has offices in Lufkin, Beaumont, Nederland and Orange, Texas.

American Real Estate ERA Powered has achieved Top Affiliate status every year since joining the brand and has been one of the brand’s top two percent of global affiliates. Additionally, broker/owner Jaime Hensley serves on the prestigious ERA National Advisory Council, a select group of affiliates charged with representing the voice of the network and providing critical insight.

Hensley has led the 70-year-old firm since 2004 after a successful career as a financial consultant and commercial banker. Governor Rick Perry appointed her to the State of Texas Real Estate Commission in 2009 as the youngest person ever to receive the prestigious honor. She is active in the local community and sits on the Board of Directors of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.

Hensley is not the only member of the American Real Estate ERA Powered team to achieve recent acclaim. Agent Deborah Hughes was ranked 246th nationwide with 128 transaction sides last year according to REAL Trends while colleague Savannah Haney was the ERA brand’s 2018 Rookie of the Year.

“Jaime is one of our most committed, dedicated and respected leaders and has been an integral part of the ERA brand,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Her commitment to fully embracing ERA tools, resources and learning opportunities along with regularly participating in brand events, has been key to her success.

“Years ago, Jaime set a goal for her company to crack the top 20 in production for all ERA firms and they have now reached that goal as the 13th ranked firm,” Chris continued. “This accomplishment is even more impressive considering how Jaime and her team had to overcome the destruction of Hurricane Harvey and the September floods that hit the Beaumont region. The Gene Francis Award is our highest honor and Jaime, her management team and agents deserve it immensely.”

“This was our first year to be eligible for the Gene Francis Memorial Award, and it has been our number one goal to be recognized at such a high level,” said Jaime Hensley, Broker/Owner, American Real Estate ERA Powered. “Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate has afforded us the opportunity to surround ourselves with one of the most collaborative, supportive and innovative cultures in real estate. Being part of the ERA brand has helped to grow our business, invest in our agents and provide the best experience possible for our customers. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, I can think of no better time to receive such an honor.” About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan (SSP) program. The ERA SPP program allows affiliated agents to give sellers of qualified homes the peace of mind to know that their home will sell, and for what price.