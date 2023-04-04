ERA REAL ESTATE NAMES ERA DOTY REAL ESTATE AND ERA TEAM REAL ESTATE WINNERS OF THE ERA® GENE FRANCIS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR TOP ALL-AROUND COMPANY

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, has named ERA Doty Real Estate based in Jonesboro, Ark., and ERA TEAM Real Estate based in Conway, Ark., as the winners of its ERA® Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company.

The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA® affiliated company and reflects the qualities most respected throughout the global ERA system and the real estate industry. Known for his forward-thinking business acumen and philanthropic spirit, Francis established a defining culture of service to which all ERA affiliated companies aspire. Factored into the award selection are high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of the ERA brand resources and company growth.

Serving their clients and communities for 20 years, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate specialize in residential and commercial real estate, investors, builders and developers. Headquartered in Jonesboro and Conway, Ark., and home to over 100 agents, the companies have a total of three offices covering Craighead, Faulkner and Garland counties.

After more than 18 years in executive management of a worldwide manufacturing company, Steve Doty began his business in real estate in 2002, at his parents’ firm, Doty Real Estate, where he carried the torch. In 2005, he affiliated with the ERA brand as ERA Doty Real Estate, and in 2020, he purchased ERA TEAM Real Estate. Under Steve’s leadership, ERA Doty Real Estate has achieved Top Affiliate status over the years, which is given to the top 20 ERA affiliated companies in units and volume. ERA Doty Real Estate has also been a finalist for the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company in 2017, winner of the ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership in 2017 and a finalist for the ERA Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st IN SERVICE® - Category 2 in 2019.

With over 1,000 closed transactions, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate finished 2022 in the Top 20 in units and Top 40 in volume, among the ERA network.

With a focus on providing each client a personalized service experience, the companies successfully leverage ERA® innovative technology and programs to help affiliated agents develop meaningful and long-lasting customer relationships. This philosophy has been a driving force behind the companies’ high customer satisfaction ratings and agent productivity.

Steve and his team at ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate have a passion for being good corporate citizens and giving back to the communities in which they live, work and serve. Over the years, the companies have managed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as contribute time and effort towards numerous community projects including, The Special Olympics, The Salvation Army, The Muscular Dystrophy Association Smoke Out, Cystic Fibrosis, Operation Christmas Child, Pulling for Vets, The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and more. All these organizations and local community efforts are near and dear to the hearts of the team members and affiliated agents that make up ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate.

“ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate are true ambassadors of the ERA brand, and shining examples of our continued dedication to service, performance and growth,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We are thankful to Steve for ensuring that the steadfast spirit of Gene Francis remains at the forefront of the way his companies work with the communities they serve. His commitment to fully embracing the ERA brand’s tools, resources and learning opportunities along with regularly participating in brand events, has been a major key to his success. Both companies embody the ERA culture of collaboration and commitment to not only be the best at their craft, but to also have a good time. We are thrilled to present ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate with our highest honor as they continue to maintain the highest standards of performance.”

“We are honored by this overwhelming acknowledgement and excited to be able to continue the incredible legacy set by Gene Francis,” said Steve Doty, President and Broker/Owner, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate. “At ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate, we have a thirst to build solid bonds and change people’s lives through homeownership. We strive to create an environment driven by the ERA brand’s collaborative culture and support systems designed to prioritize the success of our affiliated agents. The efforts of our affiliated agents, staff and leadership are vital to our continued growth and success. We are overjoyed to receive this high honor from ERA Real Estate and look forward to what the future holds for us.”



About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 42,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.