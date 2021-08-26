ERA® Real Estate Teams up with Texas Affiliate Brawn Sterling Real Estate

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announced today that Brawn Sterling Real Estate, based in Midlothian, Texas, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Broker/owner Erica Texada established the company in 2016. The brokerage currently serves Northern Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Last year the firm’s 16 agents were responsible for nearly $26 million in sales volume.

With a population of 35,000, Midlothian serves as the center for the rapidly growing southern suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. According to Midlothian Economic Development, the area has doubled in population since 2010. It remains a highly desirable place for semi-rural living, business expansion and workforce development. Midlothian is home to a new Google data center, the research and development and manufacturing hub of the health and wellness brand, Sunrider Manufacturing, and the new Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, a five-story hospital with 80 beds.

Details:

Texada will leverage the ERA ® training platform to help increase agent productivity, with a focus on generating listings and maximizing the ERA marketing and listing tools.

training platform to help increase agent productivity, with a focus on generating listings and maximizing the ERA marketing and listing tools. ERA’s product suite, including RealSure ® , ERA Moves and the Buyer Follow Up program, will serve to differentiate the firm in the Midlothian market.

, ERA Moves and the Buyer Follow Up program, will serve to differentiate the firm in the Midlothian market. Texada started her career as a bankruptcy and foreclosure analyst before transitioning to real estate; financial counseling plays a central role in the firm’s value to clients.

The median sales price in the market is approximately $383,557.

Known for its highly diverse team, the firm serves a large percentage of clients relocating to the area for work, as well as move up buyers from Dallas-Fort Worth seeking more space outside of the city.

Quotes:

“Erica’s strong entrepreneurial spirit has figured prominently in her success as a business owner. As she sought to secure a path for future growth, she looked to align herself with a partner equally invested in her success and we are thrilled that we are in her corner as her brand partner. With the backing of sophisticated systems, turnkey technology and proven training programs, Erica can focus on building her business her way.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“Running a business is incredibly fulfilling, but in order to move my company to the next level, I needed the support of a global brand with strong local connections to propel me forward. As a member of the highly collaborative ERA network, our firm will have access to best practices and insights from across the country. We are especially excited to create cross-referrals with our global ERA colleagues as we find more and more people relocating to the area.”

-Erica Texada, Broker/Owner and CEO of ERA Brawn Sterling Real Estate

