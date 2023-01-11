EUGENE BROKERAGE AFFILIATES WITH BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Equinox based in Eugene, Oregon. The brokerage serves the residents of Eugene, Springfield, Albany, Corvallis, Philomath, and Junction City to the north, and Cottage Grove and the Dexter/Lowell and Veneta/Elmira regions to the south and west of Eugene, as well as Florence on the Pacific Ocean. The total service area spans approximately 2,500 square miles across Lane, Linn and Benton Counties.

The firm is owned and operated by Bess and Ron Blacquiere, who started their real estate careers in 1995. In 2003, they launched their company in Eugene and opened a second office in Corvallis in 2020.

Situated near the Willamette and McKenzie Rivers, Eugene, also known a TrackTown USA, is the global headquarters of Nike and is home to the University of Oregon. It offers residents many outdoor and cultural offerings. Eugene and the surrounding areas offer many outdoor activities and natural landscapes including the Willamette National Forest, the Cascade Mountains and the Oregon Coast.

Approximately 45 miles to the north, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University; a public research University and location of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. Similar to Eugene, the city borders the Willamette River, and is surrounded by pastoral agricultural lands.

The Blaquieres are known for their commitment to coaching and mentoring agents. They will tap into the many business-building resources in Be Better University ® , the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, to support increased productivity, client acquisition and retention.

, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, to support increased productivity, client acquisition and retention. The company will use the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ® , the brand’s unique luxury program, to provide an enhanced level of service and positioning for luxury clients in highly desirable neighborhoods to the south and east of the city, as well as waterfront properties and homes in the nearby Oregon wine country.

, the brand’s unique luxury program, to provide an enhanced level of service and positioning for luxury clients in highly desirable neighborhoods to the south and east of the city, as well as waterfront properties and homes in the nearby Oregon wine country. The Blacquieres will pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand the firm’s footprint in the Eugene/Springfield market as well as Corvallis.

The brokerage will take advantage of the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients. PinPoint , a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. According to realtor.com ® , the median home sales price in Eugene, OR., is $450,000, while the median home sales price in Corvallis, OR. is $462,700.

, the median home sales price in Eugene, OR., is $450,000, while the median home sales price in Corvallis, OR. is $462,700. Ron and Bess are actively involved in their community, serving on the Boards of

the Eugene Association of REALTORS®, Directors for DEMI (Downtown Events Management, Inc.), Doulas Supporting Teens, and Dance for a Reason, as well as having been volunteer divers at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

"Ron and Bess are dynamic business and community leaders who strongly focus on supporting their affiliated agents' continued growth. They understand the importance of having best-in-class marketing, technology and professional development resources to set the company and its affiliated agents up for success well into the future. We are excited to affiliate with the Blacquieres as they expand their firm's reach in the picturesque Willamette Valley."- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“We formed our brokerage with a focus on helping agents develop their real estate profession while enjoying a work/life balance. As we approach our 20th anniversary, we intend to continue on that path backed by the support of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand. Our affiliation with an industry-leading lifestyle brand will give our affiliated agents a competitive advantage and help us elevate our value proposition in the markets we serve.

After two decades as a proud independent firm, we look forward to being part of something bigger that will help us Be Better.”

- Ron Blacquiere, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Equinox

“We want to help our affiliated agents reach their full potential so they can thrive – not just survive. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand gives us the ability to offer programs and tools to help our affiliated agents provide a more personalized and seamless client experience. We are thrilled to tap into the power of the brand to grow our market share and open new doors for our affiliated agents.” - Bess Blacquiere, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Equinox

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

