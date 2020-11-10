Family Owned Abilene Independent Brokerage is latest Texas Firm with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Senter, REALTORS has affiliated with the brand. The third-generation family-owned company, specializing in residential and commercial real estate sales, is headquartered in Abilene, Texas. It will continue to serve the west Texas region, including Abilene, Tuscola, and The Big Country and will do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS.

Founded in 1957 by Bill Senter, who still maintains an office at the company, the firm is now led by his grandson, Shay Senter. Shay is active in the community and is involved with such groups as the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Future Fund, Habitat for Humanity® and the Abilene Association of REALTORS®. Shay is also a past recipient of the AbileneBiz 20 under 40 award. He took ownership of the company in 2015 from his father, Scott Senter, who now oversees its commercial division. The company generated approximately $50 million in sales volume in 2019, ranking it as one of the largest companies in the region according to North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS).

Abilene has more than 120,000 residents and is the business hub of Taylor County. It is known for its three private colleges: McMurry University, Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene Christian University. According to a recent study by smartasset.com, Abilene is the fifth-best city in the United States for living the American Dream.

DETAILS:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS becomes the 10 th BHGRE ® affiliate in the Lone Star state.

BHGRE affiliate in the Lone Star state. Abilene’s median sales price is approximately $190,000, which is up 15% since the impact of COVID-19. The market’s inventory levels are at just a 2.5 month supply, the lowest Shay Senter has seen in the last decade.

The Wylie Independent School District is a fast-growing, highly rated school system attracting new home buyers. Over the last year, approximately 250 homes have been built in this community, less than one mile from downtown Abilene.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS will expand agent and company growth by utilizing the BHGRE brand’s robust technology resources and Be Better University ® training platform.

training platform. The company has a long-standing commitment to the community, supporting organizations such as the Community Foundation of Abilene and the Dodge Jones Foundation, along with numerous others over the years.

QUOTES:

“It is great to see a third-generation family business have the success that Bill, Scott, and now Shay have had. The Senter family has built a strong reputation within west Texas by providing a great culture for high-performing agents. Shay joins a long list of exceptional broker/owners who have recently joined the BHGRE® brand and are looking forward to their future leadership within our network. We are confident that Shay and his team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS will benefit from the brand’s advanced tools, award-winning learning resources and lifestyle focus that matches west Texas living.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“After 63 years in the market, one of our current philosophies is to build on our ‘Tradition of Trust,’ with the community of Abilene. Having that trust with our clients allows us to offer the highest service and value before, during and after transactions. Affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will help us enhance our long-term relationship with our clients and the community far beyond the initial home buying and selling transaction. I’m also excited to utilize the brand’s prestige and resources to enhance our agents’ careers and attract new agents as we grow.”

Shay Senter, President & Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.