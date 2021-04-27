FAMILY-OWNED LEGACY FIRM IN PARIS, TEXAS, JOINS THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Nathan Bell Realtors® based in Paris, Texas, has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group. The company serves communities throughout Lamar County, as well as Red River, Delta and Fannin counties.

The family-owned brokerage, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, was founded in 1951 by Nathan Bell III and is currently owned and led by his son, Nathan ‘Jim’ Bell IV. Jim Bell, who began working at the firm in 1971, took ownership in 2018.

Future growth goals include attracting top-producing agents to the firm, enhancing agent productivity, increasing market share and expanding across state lines into Oklahoma.

Paris serves as the county seat and is home to two manufacturing plants, Campbell Soup and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The Paris Regional Medical Center is the primary health hub for Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma and one of the region’s largest employers.

The majority of the firm’s clients are first-time homebuyers or move-up buyers. Because home prices are affordable, people do not need to downsize upon retirement. In fact, the area’s low cost of living is attractive to a growing number of out-of-market retirees.

Well known for its property management business, Nathan Bell Property Management and Rentals has been spun off as a separate business entity from the brokerage but will continue to provide a referral pool for the firm.

state association and the National Association of REALTORS , where he currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Federal Taxation Committee. Paris, which sits just 20 miles south of the Oklahoma border, is located about 100 miles from three cities: Dallas, Tyler and Texarkana.

The city of Paris is well known for its numerous museums and historical sites such as the Lamar County Historical Museum, the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site and the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center.

According to the Paris, Texas MLS, the average sales price for existing homes is approximately $160,000. Bell reported that newly constructed homes currently range from $250,000 to $370,000.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group is the 12th Texas firm to affiliate with the brand.

“Jim’s deep knowledge of the real estate industry has been a key component of the firm’s enduring success. As he surveyed the local market landscape, he knew that to sustain the legacy of the family business, he needed to ensure that the firm not only survives but thrives in an ever-changing industry. Our brand tools and programs will help his affiliated agents succeed while reinforcing their commitment to providing the best client service experience. Jim’s adaptable nature and long-term commitment to growth have served his company well and we are thrilled to welcome his team to the BHGRE® network.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As an independent brokerage, we needed to position ourselves in a way that allowed us to compete in a market dominated by franchises. Adopting the latest technological tools and programs will help our agents grow their business, while our affiliation with a leading lifestyle brand will help them stand out. Affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate allows us to leverage our 70-year legacy here in our community while gaining national support.”

– Nathan ‘Jim’ Bell IV, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Bell Group

