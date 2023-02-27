Four of Greensboro's Top Real Estate Pros

Chris Pappalardo and his team have had 118 sales in the last 12 months. This, combined with 198 perfect reviews on Zillow and over 100 stellar recommendations on Google sets him apart from most professionals in the Greensboro market. An adequate Facebook effort with 1,300 followers indicates the agency is trying to convert digitally. The team’s Instagram is active but less engaged than their Facebook and other efforts at marketing. The same goes for Pappalardo’s LinkedIn networking, where he has 2,139 followers.

Pappalardo’s website is one of the better ones we’ve seen over the past year. It’s simple, elegant, and valuable for visitors. The site does not appear to have a sitemap and other key SEO elements, but overall the off-page SEO is good except for backlinks. The Chris Pappalardo Team also has an excellent Youtube channel with almost 200 subscribers. What I like about this agent’s efforts is that they are all linked properly, and some effort has been applied to each facet of branding and marketing. If the Keller Williams agency has one setback, it’s the fact ads and traditional media coverage don’t seem to be in the game plan.

