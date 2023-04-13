Four of Lexington's Top Real Estate Professionals

Kymberly Clem - McCreary is the “mover” in this list of top agents. With her small team, she’s managed almost 80 sales in the past year. That may not sound like a lot, but for a professional woman who’s only been in real estate for just over 3 years, it’s an accomplishment. The former Lockheed Martin exec, has also put together a fairly impressive digital marketing scheme.

Looking at her linktr.ee breakdown, I see she’s covered every base to let potential clients connect with all her profiles, bios, and listings. Facebook to LinkedIn, she’s engaged remarkably well during such a short span of time. One thing I find particularly telling is the fact this professional is already making use of TikTok. She’s got over 500 followers there already. The YouTube channel needs a lot more content and followers, but what she’s posted so far is very nice.

A last note, Kymberly also opted to be a Premier Zillow Agent, and I would not be surprised to see Google Ads for he agency either. If this U.S. Army veteran’s efforts have one negative point, it’s that the website could use some more SEO attention (60% score) and aesthetics. Other than this, and more local media notice, she’s on track to be the leading agent in this part of Kentucky.

Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-859-248-1142