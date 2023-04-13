Four of Lexington's Top Real Estate Professionals

According to realtor.com, the March 2023 median listing home price in Lexington, KY was $339.9K. This shows an upward trend of 7.9% year-over-year, which is good news for homeowners concerned with the economic situation in the US. Redfin points out that the market there is still highly competitive, with the average home receiving at least 6 offers, and the average sale coming within 22 days. Judging from the list of agents we went through to select the four below, the region has above average professionals handling the deals as well. Here's four of Lexington's best.
Sandy Allnutt, of The Agency, has one of the nicest Facebook page’s we’ve seen in some time. A perfect mix of info/relevance and personality, this social channel should be a template for how agents operate their pages. Allnutt’s 319 perfect reviews on Zillow, and 120 stellar ones on Google cement her place in our list as one of the region’s top professionals. Throw in an effective Instagram channel, a useful (if mediocre looking) website, and you’ll quickly put Allnutt in the same category as the best agents in America.
The well traveled agent has operated out of Lexington since 1989, and seems to have turned over every marketing rock for her firm’s clients. The group has a useful but sparse YouTube channel, and some media mentions locally. Where Allnutt really shines in on LinkedIn, where she’s networking with over 1,300 business professionals. One of these days we should quiz agents to see how many leads/sales come from LI.
Kymberly Clem - McCreary is the “mover” in this list of top agents. With her small team, she’s managed almost 80 sales in the past year. That may not sound like a lot, but for a professional woman who’s only been in real estate for just over 3 years, it’s an accomplishment. The former Lockheed Martin exec, has also put together a fairly impressive digital marketing scheme.
Looking at her linktr.ee breakdown, I see she’s covered every base to let potential clients connect with all her profiles, bios, and listings. Facebook to LinkedIn, she’s engaged remarkably well during such a short span of time. One thing I find particularly telling is the fact this professional is already making use of TikTok. She’s got over 500 followers there already. The YouTube channel needs a lot more content and followers, but what she’s posted so far is very nice.
A last note, Kymberly also opted to be a Premier Zillow Agent, and I would not be surprised to see Google Ads for he agency either. If this U.S. Army veteran’s efforts have one negative point, it’s that the website could use some more SEO attention (60% score) and aesthetics. Other than this, and more local media notice, she’s on track to be the leading agent in this part of Kentucky.
Nick Ratliff sold 102 homes in the past 12 months. On Zillow, he has over 200 perfect reviews. Even more impressively, he has received 273 perfect Google reviews. The former Better Homes & Gardens agent also has the best website in this group, SEO-wise at least, with a score of 70%. Functionally, his site is top notch too. 1,600 followers on Facebook, a useful YouTube channel, 1,100 followers on LinkedIn, etc. etc. etc.
Ratliff is doing all the right things, albeit maybe not as diligently/powerfully as he should. The agent seems to have devoted a lot of time and effort on Twitter, which would be better used on Facebook or doing media outreach to get mentions of his company. Twitter is a horrible conversion network, and will remain so unless Elon Musk gets creative.
Deborah Back’s team, The Brokerage, is one of Kentucky’s most successful real estate groups. The team has almost 280 perfect Zillow reviews, and ticks all the boxes in social media marketing. One thing that differentiates this broker from many others, is the fact her team has gotten the website/web billboard right. Their website is very nice aesthetically, even though it only scores 59% for SEO.
Another plus in Back’s favor is the team’s effective Instagram channel, which could be a bit more creative. Also, The Brokerage business page on LinkedIn shows that the team is growing at a decent clip of almost 10% per year, with agents of 3.5 years tenure. This is a good sign of a healthy real estate entity. If Deborah and the team could rejuvenate her YouTube channel with some helpful videos, and work on SEO and boosting social a bit, the company would surely prosper even more.
A last note on Back, it's indicative of her role that there is not a single photograph of her alone anywhere on the web that we are allowed to use (copyright). So, I took this one on the right from her Twitter account. The caption reads "Rise and Shine."
