Four Ways to Manage Erosion Control in Commercial Real Estate Projects

Erosion is one of the many challenges that affect commercial real estate construction. Erosion will have a detrimental impact on the construction industry, primarily due to the extended effects of land development on the soil.

What Is Erosion Control?

To first understand erosion control, you have to become familiar with what erosion is. Erosion is the process of fertile and fragile topsoil being displaced by wind or water. This process can be detrimental to local environments and is currently one of the leading causes of loss of soil degradation.

That’s where erosion control comes in. It is one of the most important things to consider when working with bare land. To prevent erosion and the damages involved, constructors should employ effective erosion control management. Erosion control is the practice of preventing erosion of soil by agents such as wind and water. Erosion control aims at improving the soil condition and reduces runoff.

Erosion control enables developers to use the land to its full capability and protect the soil by using various techniques and cover. Erosion control can also prevent future soil erosion and runoff before it becomes a huge problem during development.

Because of this, real estate construction companies should apply the necessary measures to prevent soil erosion and the impacts imposed. Here are the four most popular soil erosion methods for real estate projects.

Option #1: Mulch

Mulch is any material that is spread over the soil surface to act as a cover. There are two types of mulch, which are organic and inorganic.

Organic mulch has decaying materials such as plant material, sawdust, wood chips, and shredded barks. Inorganic mulch, on the other hand, includes elements that don’t decay quickly and will break down gradually over a long period of time.

Both types of mulches will work effectively in managing erosion, although organic mulch offers the benefit of improving soil fertility. Other advantages of using mulch as an erosion control technique include:

Improving soil humidity by reducing the rate of evaporation from the soil

Increasing the rate of water infiltration

Reducing the impact of raindrops on the soil

Reducing the velocity of runoff

Improving the soil structure and porosity

Suppressing the growth of weeds

Mulch is overall effective in controlling soil erosion caused by surface runoff and heavy wind which can maintain the integrity of the soil.

Option #2: Erosion Control Blankets

Erosion control blankets are biodegradable blankets that provide temporary cover for the soil. The control blankets also offer support to growing vegetation on bare land. They are more effective on slopes and prevent soil erosion caused by wind or rainwater.

Erosion control blankets allow emergent vegetation to establish the root structure until they are capable of providing long-term erosion protection. They help to reduce crusting as well as compacting.

Erosion control blankets increase water infiltration and later decompose to provide plant nutrients that support growth. The erosion blanket’s durability should range from months to a few years.

Option #3: Wattles

Wattles are long tubes made up of straw and other like materials that are designed to prevent and control sediment at construction sites and moving into waterways. Wattles act as a productive erosion control technique due to their easy installation and economic nature.

Wattles help to prevent soil erosion by reducing the speed of surface runoff. They also work to improve water quality by reducing sedimentation in water bodies or reservoirs. And over time, they can improve soil conditions by enhancing the soil’s structure.

These materials reduce the rate of erosion, especially on slopes or hilly landscapes. Because of this, they help in diverting water to the appropriate areas and control stormwater. Wattles can also be used together with erosion control blankets to keep already eroded soil at the base of the slope.

Option #4: Tackifiers

Tackifiers are used as an adhesive to glue or stick different things together or to the surface to improve the performance and reduce erosion. Tackifiers are used to bind materials such as mulch, straw, or pine needles to an area that has recently been seeded.

For example, if a construction company plants specialty seeds in an area, then tackifiers will come in handy and hold the seeds in place. Tackifiers work as soil stabilizers and will prove beneficial in areas with emergent vegetation.

Ultimately, tackifiers help to hold the mulch in place and thus prevent soil erosion. They glue the mulch in position for enough time for the seeds to germinate and bind the soil through the roots. They act as temporary measures to prevent soil erosion, especially during short construction periods. Tackifiers are useful for different soil types, slopes, and all types of rainfall conditions.

Takeaways

Erosion control helps protect fragile topsoil and maintain its overall integrity and structure. In doing so, the soil can preserve vital nutrients needed for the growth of various vegetation. While constructing on new land, erosion control can also allow construction companies to utilize land to its full capacity.

Whether you’re looking for region-specific blends like Colorado seeds or assistance with planning and implementing erosion control measures in your project, it’s always best to work with an expert who can understand the exact conditions that you may face in your geographic region.