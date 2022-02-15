Google research shows ‘real estate agent’ is most popular career choice

by

With thousands of people quitting their jobs amid the “Great Resignation” and searching for new career opportunities, real estate has proven to be one of the more attractive options for many, according to new research from Google.

Google revealed the search trends of the jobs attracting the most attention on its search engine. The list identifies the top jobs people searched for in the U.S.

The industry has seen a rising number drawn to a real estate career since the pandemic began. The National Association of Realtors has seen its membership climb from about 1.4 million in 2019 to about 1.52 million in January 2022, according to the latest member data.

Google said the term “real estate agent” was the most-searched for job position in the U.S. in 2021, followed closely by flight attendant, notary, therapist and pilot. Other popular job positions included firefighter, personal trainer, psychiatrist, physical therapist and electrician, which perhaps speaks to the high demand for new homes and remodeling projects.

Google explained that it worked out the popularity of jobs by looking at searches for the terms alongside the phrase “how to become”. So, for example, searches of “how to become a real estate agent”.

“Trends showed us that over the past year, people were most interested in jobs that involve helping others, travel and working in real estate — ideally in a role that doesn’t require a traditional boss,” Google said.

The 15 states where searches for real estate careers dominated were California, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Vermont.