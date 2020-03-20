Great Marketing Tips for Real Estate Agents

by

Being a real estate agent is a popular way to make a living for a number of different reasons. You get to set your own hours, be your own boss and be in full control of how much you work and how much money you make.



Marketing tips for real estate agents



However, just like running any business, you need to be sure to market yourself and your services well. The importance of marketing cannot be overstated as it can connect you with new potential customers and increase your brand awareness.



But how do you go about marketing yourself as a real estate agent? Without any further ado, let’s take a look at some helpful marketing tips intended specifically for real estate agents.

Create and Share Videos

One of the best and most fruitful ways to market as a real estate agent is to create videos. Whether these videos go on your site, appear as an ad, or even get sent out on social media, they will help to increase brand awareness. Videos generally have a high click rate compared to text, and you would be surprised at how many people may watch.



While it might seem like a lot of work and investment to create a video, that isn’t always the case. It can be as simple as recording a tour of an available home, or you sitting at your desk answering some common questions. If you want to learn more about real estate agent video marketing, be sure to see more tips here.

Develop Quality Partnerships

One of the best ways to build your brand and increase awareness is to partner or work with local businesses, influencers, and sites. If you can have trusted individuals or companies share your listings, it can help you reach more people and hopefully make many more sales.



Even something as simple as writing a guest post on a popular blog or recording an interview can help take your career to the next level. Of course, be sure that you are offering some value to them as well. Everyone wants something beneficial out of a partnership. So find ways to add value ahead of time, before approaching them to collaborate.

Ensure Your Listings are High-Quality

Most people begin their search for a home by looking at listings online. As a result, you not only need to make sure you have listings on the largest sites but also make sure they are high quality. They should include plenty of information about the home, its features, the location, as well as list any upgrades or renovations that have been done recently.



One of the most popular parts of real estate listings that people will check out is the photos. So be sure to include high-quality and clear photos of as many rooms of the home. The more a prospective buyer can see, the better they will often feel about the home. In addition to that, consider using drone photos or footage. This can help separate your listing from your competition.

Have a Professional Website

While this might seem obvious, you would be shocked at how many real estate agents don’t have a website or have one that isn’t up to date. When building your site, ensure it not only looks good but also that it functions well. It should be very easy to navigate and it should be crystal clear how to get to every page on the site.



Your site should include a bit about yourself, some links to homes you are selling, as well as all of your contact information and socials. It is also a good idea to create a blog for your site. This will keep people coming back and can help you expand your reach. You can blog on any topic from helping people save for a down payment, to listing off what to look for in a new home.

Utilize Email Marketing

While email has been around for decades, it is still one of the best marketing tools for real estate agents. You need to create an email list and send out a monthly or weekly newsletter to those individuals. Of course, be sure to target the right individuals to get the most valuable list as possible.



Your list should be made up of interested home buyers, as those are who you want to market your services to. Your newsletter can include links to blogs, helpful ebooks, links to properties, real estate data and just about anything else you could imagine.



Whatever you include, make sure it isn’t too sales-y. It needs to help you make sales and develop leads, of course, but it also needs to provide value to the recipient. If not, they won’t agree to receive your emails any longer.



Ask For Referrals and Reviews

One of the best ways to market yourself is to get referrals and reviews from past customers. Many interested buyers will look at these reviews to judge whether you reach out to you or not. If you have bad reviews, or very few, people might be uneasy working with you. Unfortunately, not every customer you have will leave a review or refer you to someone else. However, one of the best ways to increase the rate of those that do is to simply ask them to.



Once a transaction or deal has been completed, simply asking someone to review or rate that transaction on Yelp or your website can go a long way. Of course, be sure to be as helpful as possible and offer as much value as you can to ensure the reviews are as positive as possible.



If you want to really boost the number of referrals you get, you could develop a rewards system for referrals. For example, you could offer gift cards, cash or other valuable prizes to those who refer you to their friends or family members.



In conclusion, this article has included several different marketing tips that can take your career as a real estate agent to the next level. Marketing well can be the difference between running a successful business and falling behind your competition.

