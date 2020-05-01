Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors® Donates $40,000 to Help Local Realtors®

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors® (GMAR) donates $40,000 to assist Realtors® who have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic leaving many in the real estate industry looking for ways to make ends meet.

James Cristbrook, GMAR President, together with Karen Greenwood, President of the Greater Realtors® Foundation, acknowledged the need and immediately began discussing ways we could help. Although various programs are available through the SBA Loan Programs as well as the additional assistance provided by the expansion of Unemployment Insurance, many have not seen the funding come to fruition from these programs.

“We understand the immediate need for relief or assistance for a lot of Realtors®, our members,” said GMAR President James Cristbrook, “we worked quickly to provide an opportunity within the Greater Realtors® Foundation, after all, that is what real estate is about, sticking together as a Realtor® Family and helping when we can to those who need it”.

GMAR’s donation will be made immediately to the Foundation, who has already begun work on how to distribute these funds in a way that will have the most impact on the Realtor® community.

“The Greater Realtors® Foundation had always planned to create a benevolent fund to help strengthen our communities,” said Karen Greenwood, President, “but we found that need to be even greater now as we find ourselves in the middle of a worldwide pandemic that has impacted everyone in one way or another. If we can help the Realtor® family, we want to.”