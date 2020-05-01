Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors® Donates $40,000 to Help Local Realtors®

The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors® (GMAR) donates $40,000 to assist Realtors® who have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic leaving many in the real estate industry looking for ways to make ends meet.
James Cristbrook, GMAR President, together with Karen Greenwood, President of the Greater Realtors® Foundation, acknowledged the need and immediately began discussing ways we could help. Although various programs are available through the SBA Loan Programs as well as the additional assistance provided by the expansion of Unemployment Insurance, many have not seen the funding come to fruition from these programs.
“We understand the immediate need for relief or assistance for a lot of Realtors®, our members,” said GMAR President James Cristbrook, “we worked quickly to provide an opportunity within the Greater Realtors® Foundation, after all, that is what real estate is about, sticking together as a Realtor® Family and helping when we can to those who need it”.
GMAR’s donation will be made immediately to the Foundation, who has already begun work on how to distribute these funds in a way that will have the most impact on the Realtor® community.
“The Greater Realtors® Foundation had always planned to create a benevolent fund to help strengthen our communities,” said Karen Greenwood, President, “but we found that need to be even greater now as we find ourselves in the middle of a worldwide pandemic that has impacted everyone in one way or another. If we can help the Realtor® family, we want to.”
About GMAR: The Greater Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (GMAR) is the premier Association of REALTORS® in Southeast Michigan, providing services and support to the real estate profession and the communities they serve. With over 9,200 members, GMAR is the largest local REALTOR® association in the state. GMAR provides many benefits to its members, such as access to the MLS, over 220 quality continuing education and designation courses per year, the largest REALTOR® specific store in the area, the ToolShop, Metropolitan Minute weekly newsletter and Metropolitan REALTOR® monthly electronic magazine. GMAR’s mission is to educate, advocate, and care for our members and the communities they love. Visit GMARonline.com to learn more. Like us at Facebook.com/GMARonline.
