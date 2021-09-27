Haute Residence and Melissa Barragan Continue Their Real Estate Partnership

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Melissa Barragan has taken the real estate world by storm. She is originally from Cali, Colombia but grew up in Boca Raton and moved to Miami to pursue her passion for real estate. In just two years in the business, she has already sold over $23,000,000 in real estate and shows no signs of slowing down. She started in general real estate and currently works as an in-house sales executive for two of the most prestigious projects in Miami, Residences by Armani and Porsche Design Tower.

Melissa Barragan

She recently sold an oceanfront home in Golden Beach for $14,000,000 and has over $13,000,000 in listings. Melissa is an expert in the Sunny Isles Beach area and she also works with clients on building spec homes. She has experience with construction, permits, design, architecture, décor, and can help with any type of real estate investment or management of properties and developments. She is currently working on building 2 7,000 sq. ft. spec homes in North Bay Village and Biscayne Point in Miami Beach. Melissa manages very high-end net worth individuals including celebrities and her passion and dedication are evident to anyone who works with her. As a previous Miss Universe contestant, she has the experience, knowledge, and know-how to create a killer combination of beauty and brains.

Visit Melissa Barragan’s Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/melissa-barragan/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com