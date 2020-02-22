Haute Residence Welcomes Bartron Real Estate Group

by

From Santa Barbara to Montecito to Hope Ranch and everywhere in between, Bartron Real Estate Group defines luxury living. With strong community connections and comprehensive knowledge of the high-end market, our award-winning team knows Santa Barbara County and what makes it an incredible place to call home. We’ve helped our clients successfully buy and sell chic oceanfront villas, sprawling mountaintop ranches, wine country estates and so much more.

Visit Bartron Real Estate Group’s website at https://www.santabarbarahomes.com/

The Bartron Real Estate Group team includes Lorie F. Bartron, a 30-year real estate veteran ranked worldwide in the top ½ of 1% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents; Elisa Bartron Hills, a Santa Barbara native and marketing guru whose detailed familiarity of her hometown makes her a valuable resource for our clients; Rachel Brown, a long-term resident of Santa Barbara possessing a keen attention to detail and penchant for personalized service; Beth Goodman, also a long-time Santa Barbara resident, with an entrepreneurial spirit and family heritage in real estate and architecture; and Christopher Smith, a project management expert leveraging his knack for building creative and strategic relationships to benefit our clients.

Collectively, Bartron Real Estate Group team members have spent decades honing their real estate skills. This wealth of industry expertise means we specialize in a wide range of properties for luxury buyers and sellers, including single-family homes, stylish downtown apartments, high-end estates, and exclusive, new-construction developments. And with each client, we craft a highly customized plan to ensure that together, we’ll accomplish your real estate goals. Known for our unparalleled negotiation skills and excellence in customer service, we create an easy and effective experience for our clients that puts your needs first, always.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com