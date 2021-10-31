Houzeo Continues to Enhance its Offers Platform

by

Houzeo.com, one of the best for sale by owner websites, announced the release of the latest enhancement to its Offers Platform. Home sellers now have the ability to request Highest and Best offers from buyers and buyer agents interested in their property.

Houzeo’s Offers Platform allows home sellers to review and compare offers, and even counter one or more offers. The new “Highest & Best” offer request feature makes all the key options available to a home seller in this hot real estate market. They could accept an offer, counter one or more offers, or call for the highest and best offers.

“Hundreds of home sellers have received thousands of offers on the Houzeo platform,” Amit Dhameja, Houzeo’s CEO said. “Many sellers receive multiple offers, and when that happens the most logical next step is for them to request the highest & best offers from the potential buyers. Most of our sellers were doing this offline. We felt strongly that this functionality be made available to the home sellers online so they can request highest & best offers easily with just a few clicks.”

Randall Longo, a Flat Fee MLS Florida broker, highlighted that the next steps after receiving an offer are typically the most confounding ones for a home seller. “There are several options available to a home seller when they get an offer. They don’t yet just have to accept the “best” offer. They could sit tight, counter an offer, or ask for the highest & best offers. I think this feature being front and center on the Houzeo Offers platform prominently reminds sellers that calling for highest & best offers is a key option for them,” Longo added.

Using the “Highest & Best” feature on Houzeo.com is pretty easy. When offers come in, a seller can click on the “Offers Received” label to launch the Offers Platform. The platform allows sellers to review and compare offers, counter one or more offers, and ask for the highest & best.

