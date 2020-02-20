How Real Estate Software Can Help Real Estate Agents Sell A Property

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Real estate transactions between buyers and sellers need an intermediary, a role that gets fulfilled by a real estate agent. Real estate agents work with clients who want to either buy or sell a property.

The work of a real estate agent includes purchasing contracts, listing agreements, filling in contracts, listing a property, and presenting a property, among others. Those things are part of their primary function, which is to negotiate, as well as promote real estate sales.

The real estate industry is highly competitive, so for a real estate agent to be successful, they need to have patience, knowledge, and determination. They should also know how to manage their time effectively, as well as be very organized.

The continued advancement of technology has given real estate agents the much-needed help to stay on top of the game through a real estate software platform. From helping in managing important documents, tracking leads, saving property notes, to storing contact details of buyers and vendors, these software applications make the lives of real estate agents easier.

Real estate software platforms can automate tasks and manage a deal cycle – from initial request, match listing, negotiation, to closing the deal. And savvy real estate agents know and take advantage of it.

However, keeping up with the recent developments in modern technology is still a challenge for many real estate agents. Many of them struggle in choosing the right software that will help them to get ahead of their competitors. That said, they end up not taking advantage of the power of real estate software platforms, which, of course, can be a problem.

In this post, you’ll learn more about how real estate software can help agents sell a property.

Real Estate Software Helps You Maintain Strong Relationships With Clients

Real estate agents should prioritize maintaining a strong relationship with every client since they’re the most important part of any property deal.

Real estate software platforms help real estate agents in handling client relationships. These software applications can function as either a communication tool or a marketing tool.

Some of the things that you can do with the help of real estate software in relation to maintaining strong relationships with clients include the following:

Generating Leads – Real estate agents can make use of data that software generates, including prospective purchases and sales, referrals, and housing inventory for their lead generation programs.

– Real estate agents can make use of data that software generates, including prospective purchases and sales, referrals, and housing inventory for their lead generation programs. Contact Data Management – Email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, names, and other important contact information can get stored in one place using a real estate software program. It’s also possible to perform tracking, editing, searching, and cross-referencing of this data across fields.

– Email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, names, and other important contact information can get stored in one place using a real estate software program. It’s also possible to perform tracking, editing, searching, and cross-referencing of this data across fields. System For Following Up – Another opportunity that real estate software provides to agents is to direct their follow-up efforts in a direction that’s right for their clients. It’s possible through the client database that software programs maintain, which allows real estate professionals to see how their clients prefer to get contacted. Either it’s through social media, email, or phone, you can be sure that you can effectively reach your clients without annoying them.

– Another opportunity that real estate software provides to agents is to direct their follow-up efforts in a direction that’s right for their clients. It’s possible through the client database that software programs maintain, which allows real estate professionals to see how their clients prefer to get contacted. Either it’s through social media, email, or phone, you can be sure that you can effectively reach your clients without annoying them. Sales Information and Purchase Handling – It will be easier for you to track the preferences, sales, and purchases of your clients using a real estate software platform. You can also discover local market trends by leveraging this information.

– It will be easier for you to track the preferences, sales, and purchases of your clients using a real estate software platform. You can also discover local market trends by leveraging this information. Managing Transaction And Contract – You can let all individuals involved in the transaction access the contract by uploading it in a real estate software program. Managing deadlines for transactions is also possible through it.

To summarize, the benefits of using real estate software that helps you manage customer relationships include immediate response to client queries and improved customer engagement. It also makes reduced hassle during high-load periods possible, allows for better communications, optimized marketing, and increased upsells and cross-sells.

Real Estate Software Helps You Manage Your Team

Many real estate agents have become successful because of having a reliable team that helps them sell more. However, employing a team means added responsibility since the workforce should get well-managed.

If you’re one of the agents who would want to create a team to start making a lot of money, a real estate software platform will come in handy.

All you need is a single account with multiple logins or multi-user access to come up with a well-groomed hierarchy or organizational structure to hit targets better.

Real estate software programs also come with a reporting functionality that allows you to manage the performance of your team efficiently.

Smooth creation of task reminders, scheduling of inspections and meetings, as well as avoidance of work duplication are only some of the many benefits a real estate software platform can bring to your team.

Real Estate Software Helps In Automating And Tracking Your Operations

Finances, property-related operations, and back-office operations are some of the things that you can automate and track using a real estate software program.

A real estate software platform can also streamline the following operational processes in your business:

Managing Documents – Official notices, 1099s, lease agreements, and insurance are only some of the many essential documents that you can handle more smoothly with the help of real estate management software.

Processing Of Rent Payments – If you want the collection of rents from tenants to be timely and effective, you need the help of a real estate software platform. Many programs out there allow you to collect payments through Automated Clearing House or ACH, as well as other forms of online payments.

Managing Investments – The identification of prospective investors, handling of disbursements, and tracking of existing investments can also get carried out smoothly using real estate software.

Accounting And Budgeting – The implementation of efficient bookkeeping workflows is also possible with a real estate software platform. Add to it other accounting and budgeting-related functionalities such as financial reporting, bank reconciliations, handling of check writing, and fixed asset depreciation.

Managing Of Tenants – The rent schedules, renewals, payment history, and contact information of tenants can also get stored in a single, centralized tenant database through a real estate software program.

Another powerful functionality you’ll get to enjoy is tenant screening, which gives you a clear view of criminal history records and credit data of prospective tenants, helping you find ones who are the most desirable.

Property Tracking – From the checking of tenant histories, looking through property descriptions and vacancies, to tracking of the assets and values of a specific property – All of these things you can easily do with a real estate software platform.

Maintenance Management – The work of both outside vendors and your staff can get coordinated and controlled with the help of real estate software. Software programs are also going to be helpful in your effort to increase the overall performance of the properties through its advanced scheduling features. Such features will allow you to optimize the availability of both the labor and equipment needed for any maintenance work.

Aside from the things mentioned above, real estate software can also provide notifications and alerts for, say, overdue rents, as well as internet listing services integration.

To summarize, a real estate software program that allows you to automate and track your operations can give you real-time access to essential operational information and promotes effective communication. It also makes quick property inspections possible, gives you the ease of administration, secure sensitive data, and makes the tenant retention better.

Real Estate Software Helps Deliver Unique Experiences To Potential Buyers

The technology continues to evolve, and two of the latest introductions to the everyday lives of the people are augmented and virtual reality. The world has experienced these technologies for the first time in a particular pokemon game. Now, it has started to take the real estate market by storm.

They can deliver unique perspectives and experiences to potential buyers, and those are the things that make augmented reality or AR and virtual reality or VR a hit in the market. Many real estate professionals have started to take advantage of the technology’s power to offer enhanced virtual tours of any property, giving customers the chance to virtually see their would-be home before shelling out money in purchasing it.

A real estate market platform that has an AR/VR functionality provides the following features:

Object Recognition – It will be much easier for prospective buyers to view the information about all properties for sale by only pointing their smartphones at a street or building.

With the help of Google Maps, getting directions and insights about malls, grocery stores, hospitals, schools, and even local kindergartens has also become easier through a real estate software program.

3D Product Visualization – The act of showcasing the entire residential complex infrastructure in three-dimensional interactive models has also become possible using reality technologies. That said, you can present to prospective buyers those properties that are still under development and give them the chance to modify the features of the home, including the color and the different pieces of furniture inside it.

Drag-And-Drop Upload Of Objects – To give prospective homebuyers the best option for viewing the property, AR and VR technologies allow real estate agents to upload photos of property sections. Agents can also organize the pictures without any problem thanks to the drag-and-drop functionality of a real estate software platform.

Marketing And Advertising That’s More Innovative – New possibilities in marketing and advertising have also opened up thanks to the real estate software programs that allow for augmented and virtual reality. Some of the innovations include interactive advertisements, the use of geotags in locating properties, and the animation of call-to-action or CTA buttons, among others.

To summarize, the AR/VR technologies you can enjoy in using real estate software will help in enhancing the experience of clients, saving some time and resources, speeding up the buying process, and reaching more buyers.

Conclusion

The functionalities of a real estate software program mentioned and discussed by this post are only some of the many benefits that agents will enjoy when using one.

There’s a vast array of choices for software available in the market today. You have to go through all the different features that each platform offers to determine the best one for you.

While real estate software programs can be a little hassle as you start using it, you’ll reap the benefits in the long run. It’s especially true when you and your team already get accustomed to having the tool as part of your daily operations and marketing campaigns.