How to Find Commercial Real Estate for Lease

Shopping for commercial real estate can be a far different process than searching for residential rentals. Not only are they not always advertised in the same places, but the way they are advertised and the complexities of the lease agreements can also be different. If you aren’t familiar with finding and securing commercial property lease agreements, you might be inclined to look for potential new premises in some of the following ways.

Inquire With Commercial Property Managers

If you can’t find any suitable commercial real estate for lease, inquire with a property management business specializing in real estate management, development, and operations. They regularly work with property owners and developers to match commercial tenants with properties. Generally, they have websites with listings for you to browse. However, you can also visit them in person or contact them by phone or email to discuss your needs and see whether they have a suitable property available.

Browse the Internet

Most real estate business owners know how important SEO is for the industry. They want their websites to be found, so they often incorporate key phrases like ‘commercial real estate for lease’ and ‘commercial property for sale’ to reach the right people. When you want to lease a commercial building, consider putting such search phrases into search engines and see what comes up. You’ll likely find many databases and websites providing several to consider. You can then contact the owner or manager to arrange a private viewing and negotiate your lease agreement.

Search the Area You Want to Work In

If you have a specific destination in mind for your business premises, there are no guarantees that you’ll find vacancies listed online in that area. Sometimes, it can be worthwhile to drive or walk around the area you’d hope to relocate to and see what you can find.

You might notice ‘for lease’ signs on windows and even boarded-up shops with no information about whether the property is vacant or available to lease. If you spot a vacant building you like the look of, you might be able to pull its tax records, locate a phone number, and speak to the owner directly.

Talk to Business Owners

Business owners working closely together often get to know each other. This can prove helpful if you’re trying to find out about possible commercial space to lease in a particular town, city, or area. Don’t be afraid to call into businesses near where you’d like to start your own business to find out if there are any vacancies or might be in the near future. Business owners can be excellent sources of information.

Alternatively, consider contacting business groups, sharing posts on business social media pages, or reaching out to your local Chamber of Commerce. There are many different ways for you to put the word out about your desire to lease commercial space in a particular area. The more people know about your request, the easier it might be for you to find suitable premises.

Finding commercial real estate for lease can be stressful if you don’t know where to look. However, by contacting local commercial property managers, searching the internet, and contacting other business owners, you might find something fitting for your needs in your desired timeframe.