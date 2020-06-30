by

How to Set Up Your Home for Sports and Activities

Practicing and playing sports at home has never been easier than it is now. Sometimes all you need is a ball and a bit of space, but thanks to technology and some clever engineering innovations, you can even practice more complicated or large-scaled sports, like golf and baseball batting.

Anyone can set up a space inside or outside their home for sports, and still make use of the space for other things when it isn’t time to play. Here we are going to look at some simple ways to set up your home for sports and activities and talk about some of the equipment you can use to help you.

Indoor Sports Don’t Need as Much Space as You Think

If you are lucky enough to have a playroom or a games room in your home, then you already have some space to use to play some indoor sports. Even if you don’t have this luxury, you can still easily make some space to practice a sport or for kids to play.

Simply by moving some furniture, temporarily, you can completely change a space and make room for just about any sport. Making some small, temporary changes and adding some storage to a living space you already use is a great way to find space for sports in any family home.

Use Smart Devices to Help You Practice in Smaller Spaces

Sports and gaming technology have evolved so far in the past few years that you can bring just about any sport into your home for just a few hundred dollars. Virtual Reality headsets are a great example of this, but you don’t have to go as far as going to a virtual reality space to get an at-home sporting experience.

There are many smart sporting devices that let you play indoors anytime, and even smart sports balls are becoming a reality. These pair with a smartphone and can keep track of data while you practice your sports, and even set challenges for you to push your limits and build on your skills.

Make Sure You Consider Safety, Especially when Making Space for Children

If you have made a space indoors for sport, or any activity, you should assess any risks to the people who use the space that can come from furniture or power cables, for example.

Slips, trips, and falls are a common occurrence when people play sports in the home, as they don’t take the time to fully clear a space of hazards. Sharp corners of furniture can cause injuries if people fall or bump into them. You should also clear a space of things that are fragile to prevent any damage, particularly if there is glass in the room such as in picture frames or light fittings. This can pose a very dangerous hazard if broken. If children are going to play in the space, you should take extra precautions and consider hazards that may be at their head height.

Outside Spaces are Great Until Rain Stops Play

Having an outdoor space to use, like a garden or yard, is obviously preferable to playing sports inside, but it is not always possible.

The weather will often prevent you from making full use of your space outside, so having a space indoors that you can rely upon is a good idea even if you have a yard. Outdoor spaces can be handy for storage. If you have seasonal sporting equipment, like ice skates for winter, then having some storage outdoors in a garage or woodshed can help you save some space in the home.

Getting your home set up for some sports can be quicker and easier than you think, and with some clever planning and storage, you can make one of your existing living spaces a multi use space, and practice your sports there.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash