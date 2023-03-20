How Will Google's Expansion to Local Ads Help Real Estate Agents

Google Local Ads For Business

Google’s Local Services Ads have been instrumental in helping marketers target local demographics. Now, with its recent expansion, real estate agents can win big by capitalizing on the tool’s broader and more diverse toolset. Here’s what you should know about how Google’s expansion to Local Ads will help you market your real estate agency.

What’s New With Google Local Services Ads?

Google’s Local Ads services were already robust, as it made it possible for marketers to advertise their products and services whenever someone used the search engine to look for local solutions to their problems. When it was originally made available, the service was reserved for just home service businesses, which meant that it was an interesting concept but not necessarily as useful as it could be to real estate professionals.

However, Google recently announced it has expanded its footprint to include more than 70 types of both service businesses and storefront businesses. This means that a vast new swathe of opportunities has opened up for real estate agents to advertise their services at the top of Google Search results. Even better, the pay-per-click format of this service means that you’ll only have ot pay if a user contacts you through the local ad.

Even More Good News for Real Estate Agents

That’s not all that Local Ads offers to real estate professionals, though. Updates to Google’s booking feature provide even more functionality, as this can provide crucial information to prospects that work to direct them through your marketing funnel. Potential clients are served detailed information about your agency, can read any reviews or testimonials previous clients have left, and look at photos associated with your agency.

Most importantly, however, is that updated booking features are also available to prospects now - especially for professional service providers like real estate agencies. Prospects can place calls, send messages, or even book appointments with you without ever having to navigate away from the ad that Google has served them. This sort of functionality could revolutionize your ability to capture leads.

Additional Tools Served Up by Google

All these capabilities are fantastic, and they represent so many new and interesting opportunities for real estate agents looking to market their services to local audiences. With the influx of new potential clients, though, you’ll need to have a solid CRM strategy to keep things organized.

Thankfully, Google has your back here too. Local Ad Services has built-in performance tracking for lead management to keep things running smoothly. This includes the ability to listen to call recordings left by prospects so that you don’t miss out on any opportunities to convert them to clients. These tools are available on desktops, Android devices, and iOS as well, which means you really won’t have any worries about compatibility or portability.

The Final Word on Google Local Services Ads

The new capabilities that Google has added to its Local Services Ads represent a massive opportunity for so many professionals to expand their reach into demographics that matter. With real estate being so much about leaning into your strengths when it comes to specific neighborhoods, this updated tool is poised to make a major difference in the digital marketing efforts of any real estate agent that leverages it effectively.