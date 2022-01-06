Important Care and Maintenance Tips For Your Cabinet Doors

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

With a variety of cabinet door materials, you can choose among numerous options to meet your particular requirements. Regardless of the material used, essential care and maintenance are crucial to maintaining the beauty and efficiency of your cabinet materials. As an industry leader in producing premium quality kitchen cabinets Toronto, Cozy Home DIY has curated a list of ways to offer the best care to your cabinets.

If you are looking for some great ways to provide effective care and maintenance to your kitchen cabinets, check some helpful tips below:

1. Regular Cleaning

A bit of regular cleaning goes a long way into making your kitchen cabinets last longer and providing their peak efficiency. Pick an effective cleaning method based on the material of your cabinet door to ensure the material is not affected. For example, if your cabinet door is wooden, then use a damp cloth to wipe it along the grain.

If your cabinet door has design details then you can use brushed to clean them. For metal surfaces, you can use sprays to wipe them clean. Don’t forget to clean the hinges, handles, and sideboards as well.

2. Avoid Harsh Abrasives

Some harsh cleaning products can damage your cabinet doors, and make them look dull by affecting the topcoat stain or the paint finish. It is best to avoid silicone-based and petroleum-based products. Other than these, you should also avoid, bleach, ammonia, steel wool, paint thinners, powdered cleansers, and commercial detergents to remove the stains.

3. Avoid High Temperatures

Heat is quite harmful to your kitchen cabinets and can easily damage the doors. In a place like a kitchen, heat emission is quite common. Some appliances such as, self-cleaning ovens, chimneys, etc, emit a lot of heat that can cause harm to your cabinet doors. To avoid this from happening, make sure you are keeping your appliances away from your cabinet doors so that the steam doesn’t come in direct contact with them.

4. Keep Your Cabinets Dust Free

Before and after installing your cabinets, it is important to clean the surface using a soft cotton cloth that is lint-free. It must be used on both the interior and exterior surfaces to make them dust-free. Keeping dust away from your cabinets is highly important to maintain their efficiency and functioning.

5. Remove Stains And Grime

Some stubborn stains and marks could be hard to get rid of with your regular cleaning practices. In such situations use water and baking soda to make a paste and try removing the stains with the help of a cloth or a sponge. After applying the mixture, scrub off the stain and rinse it off using lukewarm water. You can also replace it with warm water and mild detergent.

Vinegar is also a very effective ingredient when you are trying to remove sticky grime from your cabinet doors. It also gives satisfactory results against sticky and tough grease. All you have to do is make a solution by mixing two cups of warm water with one cup of vintage. Then start the cleaning process by soaking a clean cloth in the mixture and rubbing it on the grease. After you are done, dry off the surface of the cabinet with a soft dry cloth.

6. Avoid Exposing Your Cabinet Door To Direct Sunlight

While natural light is known for adding an aesthetic appeal to your kitchen, it can prove to be harmful to your kitchen cabinets, especially if they are made of wood. If your cabinet door has a laminated surface or thermal foil or even if it’s painted, then direct sunlight can cause its color to fade. You can also consider using blinds or drapes to shield your cabinet doors and avoid exposure to direct sunlight.

7. Avoid Moisture Damage

Your cabinet may be situated where the humidity is high and moisture collects on the doors. The moisture build-up can damage the finish of the cabinet. You should always ensure they are still dry. To further prevent water damage, you can add lining to the interior of all your cabinets.

As mentioned earlier, moisture can fade out the color of the cabinetry and rust out those made of metal.

The Bottom Line

Keeping your kitchen cabinets in top condition could be such a task, but you can make the whole thing a lot easier by following the tips mentioned above by the expert professionals at Cozy Home DIY. These tips will not only ensure the best functionality of your kitchen cabinets Toronto but will also help you maintain its aesthetic appeal.