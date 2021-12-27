Improve Your Home Value with Fibreglass Pool Resurfacing

by

If you’re looking to sell your home soon or you just want to up the value of your property, you might not realize it but that tired and dingy looking pool might be doing more harm than good. Don’t let a worn-out fiberglass pool drop the value of your home. With a fibreglass pool resurfacing, you can improve your home’s value and add extra years of life to your pool.

How Did This Happen?

Over time, weather, the sun, use, and even the cleaning chemicals will degrade the fiberglass in a pool. It’s only natural that time will lead to faded liners, blackspots, bubbling, and even murky looking water because of a damaged fiberglass liner.

Fortunately, you can easily get the fiberglass liner of your pool renovated to resolve all these problems. With a simple fibreglass renovation from local companies, your pool will be restored to a bright and clean looking version of itself.

How Does It Work?

If you’re getting a renovation, the first step any company will take is to drain the pool. They should brace the existing fiberglass interior with props to keep it from being

damaged in the draining process. The damaged outer coat will then be removed and replaced with a fresh coat of primer. The primer will prepare the shell for a shiny new fiberglass laminate. The layers are fused together to get rid of any air bubbles and then another coat is applied to fill in imperfections and holes. Finally, they’ll apply the top coating for improved grip and, voila! You have a brand-new pool!

Is It Worth It?

By renovating your pool, your backyard will go from looking like an abandoned swamp to appearing as an oasis in a desert. Buyers will love the deep blues of your pool and home inspectors will note the quality of your upkeep. With a new pool renovation, the value of your home is sure to go up. That’s not to mention how easily your home will sell. Families with children will love the chance to snatch up a home with a pool! Invest today and see the benefits of a total pool renovation.