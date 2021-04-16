INDEPENDENT LAREDO BROKERAGE JOINS THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Leo Saenz Real Estate Group, based in Laredo, Texas, has affiliated with the brand and will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Associates.

Owner Leo Saenz founded the company in 2017 after a successful career as an agent inspired him to pursue his broker’s license. Saenz has since expanded his firm’s reach to the Corpus Christi area, where he aims to grow and develop another office.

Laredo is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation thanks to a strong economy driven by international trade. Located on the Rio Grande river, the city is home to the largest inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border, with over $205 billion in imports and exports in the last year.

Many government job opportunities are based in Laredo, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and an FBI field office. Texas A&M International University’s prestigious nursing program attracts many students and faculty to the area. As for entertainment, the city is home to 34 developed parks and eight recreational centers and various cultural establishments, including the Republic of the Rio Grande Capitol Building Museum and the Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center Planetarium.

Details:

Saenz will leverage the brand’s proven productivity and learning tools to recruit agents to the firm, with an ultimate goal of 25-30 agents in both his Laredo and Corpus Christi offices.

The company will be utilizing PinPoint SM , the BHGRE ® brand’s proprietary predictive marketing tool that applies data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers to further enhance their marketing efforts and attract more clients.

Texas firm to affiliate with the brand. Entry-level homes in Laredo typically range from $160,000 to 180,000, while move-up buyers target homes around $340,000. According to Saenz, the majority of the company’s clients are first-time home buyers moving to the area for work.

Quotes:

“After hearing of Leo’s successful transition from agent to broker, it was clear that he is incredibly driven to fuel growth for both his firm and his affiliated agents. His decision to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brings a wealth of resources to help expand his business. His team of agents will be able to enhance their presence in the market with the help of the brand’s powerful programs and highly respected brand awareness. We look forward to supporting him in his future success.”

–Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“When I first realized that I wanted to grow my business, I was immediately attracted to the values of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. After working as an agent, I recognized what I valued in a company and the nature of a successful workplace. I found that building a family-like environment builds trust, compassion and the desire to succeed. This is not only true within a company, but in life as well – an important pillar of the BHGRE® brand’s philosophy. I am thrilled to be associated with such a well-recognized brand with the ability to set and reach goals for my company.”

-Leo Saenz, Broker & Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Associates

