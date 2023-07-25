Join Tabrasa’s Chief Revenue Officer, Bill Bodnar for a Free Webinar “Reading the Markets - The Back Nine”

Tabrasa is excited to announce an upcoming free webinar, "Reading the Markets - The Back Nine," hosted by renowned financial expert Bill Bodnar, scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. ET.

To secure a spot at the "Reading the Markets - The Back Nine" webinar, interested individuals may register for free using the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QHGNa4xKQ-2Bdba-TdVcvQ#/registration

As we reach the midpoint of the year, Tabrasa invites all financial professionals and enthusiasts to join Bill Bodnar for an engaging and fast-paced presentation on the current state of the economy, Federal Reserve projections, interest rates, housing market trends, and much more.

“We are thrilled to have Bill Bodnar host this informative and timely webinar,” said Bruce Jones, Founder, Tabrasa. “With his extensive experience in the financial industry and proven performance in forecasting economic trends, this session promises to be invaluable to anyone seeking to stay ahead of the market in these dynamic economic times,” added Jones.

The event will be presented in collaboration with Mortgage Market Guide (MMG), one of the leading sources of industry insights. Attendees are strongly encouraged to invite their partners and colleagues to ensure that the financial community benefits from this invaluable knowledge.

About Tabrasa: Tabrasa is one of the leading financial tech platforms in the United States, Tabrasa offers automated sales and marketing solutions designed to meet the challenges of today's top mortgage lenders. The platform provides Enterprise level solutions, Individual solutions, and industry leading mortgage market insights.

About Mortgage Market Guide (MMG): The Mortgage Market Guide provides daily insights, data, video and alert notifications, all designed to empower builders, mortgage professionals and REALTORS® to be the expert for their clients.