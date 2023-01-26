JPAR® Executive Laura O’Connor Receives Recognition on Swanepoel Power 200

JPAR® Real Estate is proud to announce that Laura O’Connor has been recognized by real estate Swanepoel Power 200. The SP 200 Watchlist acknowledges up-and-coming residential real estate brokerage leaders who are making their way up the power ranks in the industry.

I am honored to be included among so many influential names in the real estate industry,” said Laura O’Connor, president, and COO of JPAR® Franchising. “This recognition is due to the strong team and culture that we’ve built at JPAR®. Our model is especially attractive to agents who are paying a higher split and trying to figure out how to keep more money when they are receiving fewer commission checks,” added O’Connor.

The SP 200 rankings, conducted by the Real Estate Almanac each year, reflect the leaders in the industry and is not a company ranking, instead evaluating eight criteria used to sort leaders, including the scope and power of leaders’ positions, the financial resources they have at their disposal, whether they have an equity stake in their company, their trajectory and much more.

Rick Davidson, Chairman, and CEO, of Cairn Real Estate Holdings, the parent company of JPAR® - Real Estate was also recognized in the Real Estate Almanac as a Top Executive in 2023. “Laura is an incredibly effective leader and I am very excited to see her hard work and dedication recognized within the industry,” said Davidson. “Her determination to grow the JPAR® Franchising operations with high-quality, high-performance brokers who are committed to helping their agents grow their businesses is a key driver to the brand’s success,” he added.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, JPAR® – Real Estate now serves home buyers and sellers throughout 26 states after a national expansion initiative began in 2019. The company offers full service and support in addition to a comprehensive technology suite for a low flat fee.

About JPAR® Real Estate

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from a compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.