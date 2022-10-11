JPAR® MAGNOLIA GROUP RECOGNIZED AS TOP HIGH-GROWTH COMPANY ￼IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to announce JPAR® Magnolia Group recognized as a top growth company by the South Carolina Business News Roaring Twenties program. This award is based on three years of business data and qualifying companies are recognized for continuous growth. The award is open to all industries across the state.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized among such an extraordinary group of companies,” said Andy Brumbaugh, Broker/Owner. “This was the first year we were eligible for this award since we opened in 2019. This award demonstrates our value to the communities we serve throughout Central South Carolina and to the real estate professionals who have made JPAR® Magnolia Group so successful year-over-year.”

Honorees underwent an analysis of financial statements, which determined dollar and percentage increase in revenues. To qualify for The Roaring Twenties, companies must have a physical location in South Carolina. Company size is based on gross revenue. Small companies are $10 million and under in annual revenue. Large companies are more than $10 million in gross revenue.

This recognition comes as the brand achieves significant growth. It has been recognized as America's #1 Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage; as well as, Most Innovative and Most Profitable real estate franchise in the United States by Franchise Business Review.

“We are building a new kind of real estate brokerage,” said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® – Real Estate. “JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers and we are so proud to have Andy and Kristen Brumbaugh and the entire team at JPAR® Magnolia Group representing JPAR® in this important and growing market.”

