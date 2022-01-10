JPAR REAL ESTATE announces Top 5 Agents by growth in sales volume and transactions

by

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing,100% commission brokerage is pleased to recognize its “TOP 5” agents for 2021 in year-over-year growth in sales volume and transactions growth.

“The growth in year-over-year production speaks to quality of professionals in our organization,” said Mark Johnson, president, JPAR® – Real Estate. We have quickly become the #1 independent brokerage in Texas by affiliating with highly productive & influential industry leaders and their success is proof positive of our value proposition to them and their customers,” added Johnson.

Top 5 in Year-Over-Year Sales Volume Growth:

Cassie Messer Samons

Nita Advani

Connie Segovia Cantu

Belinda Carrigan Duff

Sasha S. Jam

“The JPAR brand and culture has empowered me to grow my business to new heights,” said Cassie Messer Samons, Real Estate Sales Associate, Dallas. I love the culture and the people,” added Samons.

Top 5 in Year-Over-Year Sales Transactions Growth:

Patty Kennedy Smith

Scott Kennedy

Bralyn Ladson

Rhonda Lawyer

Shannon Smith-Meuse

This agent recognition comes as the brand achieves significant growth in 2021, as it has been recognized as America’s #1 Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and most recently as a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review.

According to Sasha Jam, Real Estate Sales Associate, San Antonio “The value that I’m able to offer my customers through the JPAR Real Estate platform is truly unrivaled in our industry. The best part is that my earning potential is unlimited.”

To learn more about JPAR – Real Estate value proposition, visit www.franchise.jpar.com

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 61 offices across 24 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings acquired JPAR in early 2021, focused on growth and expansion of the enterprise through the provision of a full-service experience for its agents, including an industry-leading tech stack, training, coaching, mentorship programs and physical office locations.

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC is a partnership between industry-veteran Rick Davidson and private investment firm Aperion Management. The company is focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model and at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent-and consumer-centric real estate related services.

About Aperion Management: Aperion Management, formed in 2006, is a private investment firm that seeks to invest both equity and debt in middle-market companies. Aperion partners with driven management teams to unlock opportunities for value creation and growth. Through Cairn Real Estate, JPAR joins other Aperion portfolio companies including LJP Enterprises, Inc.; Tri Con Works, LLC; BrandShare; and Ontario Drive & Gear Limited.