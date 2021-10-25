JPAR REAL ESTATE APPOINTS LAURA O’CONNOR PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing,100% commission brokerage, today announced the appointment of Laura O’Connor as President and Chief Operating Officer. The expansion of the executive-level leadership team comes at a time of impressive growth for the brand and a focus on its national expansion.

A seasoned industry executive, O’Connor will be responsible for developing and leading the brand’s strategic direction, nationwide expansion and continued delivery of services to affiliates across JPAR Real Estate’s national footprint.

With nearly 20 years in business operations, strategy, and finance management, O’Connor has directed countless complex projects, from concept to fully operational status. Most recently, O’Connor served as Vice President Franchise Development – Expansion Brands for Realogy where she was responsible for leading national teams focused on service delivery, growth, and retention of franchisees across Realogy’s national platform. She is passionate about seeing brokerages, and their agents, achieve their growth and development goals.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laura O’Connor to the JPAR family as we focus on continued growth and expansion of our franchise enterprise in key markets across the U.S.,” said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO of parent company Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC. “Laura has an impressive history as an owner, operator, consultant and executive in the residential real estate and real estate franchising arena. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the industry, will help to position JPAR Real Estate and its franchisees for smart, strategic growth.”

O’Connor is a member of Rotary International and has served as Chair of a local Board of Directors, Club President, and Chair of the District Grant Audit Committee. She has been both a founder and an advisor on several startups in the consulting, technology and nonprofit sectors, including “Women Who Wine” a group that fosters female empowerment and networking while benefiting a different nonprofit each month, contributing over $230,000 back to local communities.

more

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 61 offices across 24 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings acquired JPAR in early 2021, focused on growth and expansion of the enterprise through the provision of a full-service experience for its agents, including an industry-leading tech stack, training, coaching, mentorship programs and physical office locations.

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC is a partnership between industry-veteran Rick Davidson and private investment firm Aperion Management. The company is focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model and at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent-and consumer-centric real estate related services.

About Aperion Management: Aperion Management, formed in 2006, is a private investment firm that seeks to invest both equity and debt in middle-market companies. Aperion partners with driven management teams to unlock opportunities for value creation and growth. Through Cairn Real Estate, JPAR joins other Aperion portfolio companies including LJP Enterprises, Inc.; Tri Con Works, LLC; BrandShare; and Ontario Drive & Gear Limited.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise