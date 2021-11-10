JPAR® – REAL ESTATE APPOINTS TONY DELGADO VICE PRESIDENT, BROKER SUPPORT

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

JPAR ® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, today announced the appointment of Tony Delgado as Vice President, Broker Support.

A 30-year industry veteran, Delgado recently served as Broker Associate for the brand’s El Paso location and has been a key member of the support team. Delgado brings extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate industry to the role; including residential, new home, property management, commercial and investments.

We are very excited to welcome Tony Delgado into this important leadership role. Providing exceptional broker support is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, JPAR – Real Estate company-owned operations.” JPAR – Real Estate continues its impressive growth trend now serving home buyers and sellers from 65 locations throughout 24 states. “Having someone with Tony’s track record of success provides an invaluable asset to our agents as the face of our brokerage’s acclaimed support.

In addition to its ranking as the #1 fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage, based on data published in the National Association of REALTORS® 2021 Franchise Report, JPAR – Real Estate is also the #1 fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage by percentage of office growth. Agents receive unparalleled benefits, training and technology including the Bosss® package and 100+ training sessions every month and affordable healthcare options.

“I started my business career in the retail computer business during the 1980’s. This taught me the importance of technology in business. I acquired my real estate license in 1991 to develop a better work-life balance and give back to the community,” said Delgado. “I am proud to share my knowledge and experience with our agents and to play a leadership role with one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brands.”

more

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,500 agents operating in 65 offices across 24 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit jparready.com