JPAR® – REAL ESTATE GROWS MARKET PRESENCE IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND Celebrates with Office Grand Opening

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise, JPAR® Real Estate Professionals serving home buyers and sellers throughout in Southern Maryland.

The newly formed real estate franchise recently celebrated its grand opening at their offices located at 8303 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. The company will be owned and operated by industry veterans, Trish Nicely, formerly with Re/Max, and Co-Owners, Mary and Scott Chambers. The new company will specialize in residential real estate property and land sales.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Nicely. “We’re so proud of the positive impact we’re having on people’s lives and the memorable moments our team makes possible for home buyers and sellers throughout Southern Maryland. Our affiliation with JPAR® empowers our team of real estate professionals to leverage industry-leading tools, technology and a winning culture to deliver an extraordinary customer experience,” added Nicely.

Recently, JPAR® – Real Estate was recognized as one of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 30,000 Franchise Owners.

“We are building a new kind of real estate brokerage,” said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® – Real Estate. “JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers and we are so proud to have Trich Nicely and Mary and Scott Chambers representing JPAR® in this important and growing market.”