JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate franchising company, announced today that it has been selected as a winner for the prestigious 2023 [email protected] Awards by Franchise Business Review. The company was ranked third, receiving the bronze award, in the category of franchise business employers with less than 25 employees.

Franchise Business Review recently conducted the industry-wide [email protected] Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study, which provided invaluable data to help franchise companies understand and improve their culture, engagement, and retention practices. All corporate franchise employees were invited to participate, and their responses played a crucial role in this recognition. Participants in the survey were asked various questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

JPAR® - Real Estate is dedicated to providing outstanding services and support to its employees, brokers, and agents. Its mission is to empower real estate professionals with the tools, technology, and training they need to succeed in today's competitive real estate market. This recognition as a bronze award winner for the [email protected] Awards highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to creating positive and inclusive environments.

The [email protected] Awards exclusively honor companies that have excelled in fostering a positive and inclusive culture, prioritizing employee engagement and well-being within the franchise sector. "At a time when recruiting and retaining quality employees is everything, these companies have set themselves apart as top employers in franchising through their commitment to employee satisfaction, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in driving the success of their culture," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO, Franchise Business Review.

“Being selected as a finalist, then named an award winner for the [email protected] Awards is an incredible honor for JPAR® - Real Estate and a testament to our commitment to our brokers, agents, and employees," said Laura O’Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Real Estate Franchising. “At JPAR®, we empower all and embrace a holistic approach as a whole health organization. Our unique delivery sets us apart with leadership that truly listens and a business model focused on high service and support. We strive to educate, engage, and empower our team members to unlock their full potential. This recognition verifies that our efforts to create a supportive and engaging workplace have not gone unnoticed."

About JPAR® – Real Estate:

JPAR® – Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm specializing in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. FBR provides franchise companies with valuable benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement, and retention. Over the years, FBR has partnered with more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies, helping them drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. To discover more about FBR's research, please visit GoFBR.com.