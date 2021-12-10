JPAR® – REAL ESTATE TEAM SELLS FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT DESIGNED HOME IN HOUSTON

by

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, today announced the sale of The Thaxton House, one of only three homes designed by acclaimed architect, Frank Lloyd Wright in the state of Texas.

The home, located in Bunker Hill Village was listed and sold by The Houston Property Guys team of Clay Joyner and Rohail Ullah for $2.7 million. “It took a unique, some might say eccentric approach to market such an extraordinary home,” said Joyner. “As a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, I have always had a fascination and love for his work and Rohail had a vision on how to best showcase the home globally via an aggressive social media marketing and advertising campaign,” said Joyner.

The Thaxton House has more than 8,000 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The original home was 1,800 square feet and designed as a parallelogram, incorporating angles throughout the home. Wright also designed the home’s built-in furniture.

“To market and sell a home of such consequence really took an exceptional effort,” said Chris Sears, Owner, The Sears Group. “I could not be more proud of the work and commitment that Clay and Rohail put into the sale of this property,” added Sears.

