JPAR® – South Florida Living Expands with Acquisition of Silver Star Realty in Boca Raton

South Florida Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its Florida operations with the recent acquisition of Silver Star Realty in Boca Raton. Owners, Chris, Lisa, and Michael Schlitz and Jeremy Constantino acquired Silver Star Realty of Boca Raton.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Marcucilli and Silver Star Realty to our growing organization,” said Chris Schlitz, CEO, JPAR – South Florida Living. Peter and his team of professionals complement our vision for expansion in Florida,” added Schlitz.

JPAR® – Real Estate is one of the fastest growing 100% commission brokerages in the United States and was recently recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree for the 5th consecutive year.

“The agent compensation plans are very attractive and when combined with enhanced marketing, training and technology, the growth opportunities for our sales professionals are unmatched,” said Peter Marcucilli, Associate Broker, JPAR – South Florida Living.

JPAR® – Real Estate brokerage and franchise operations continue to expand throughout the United States, now serving home buyers and sellers from 65 offices throughout 25 states with more than 3,600 real estate professionals. It is both a Top 50 Real Estate Broker and Top 10 U.S. Hottest Business Franchise.

According to Lisa Schlitz, COO, JPAR – South Florida Living, “JPAR South Florida Living is expanding its footprint not only in Southeast Florida, but throughout the state by acquiring high-performing, high quality brokerages like Silver Star Realty.”

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states.

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings acquired JPAR in early 2021, focused on growth and expansion of the enterprise through the provision of a full-service experience for its agents, including an industry-leading tech stack, training, coaching, mentorship programs and physical office locations.

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC is a partnership between industry-veteran Rick Davidson and private investment firm Aperion Management. The company is focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model and at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent-and consumer-centric real estate related services.

About Aperion Management: Aperion Management, formed in 2006, is a private investment firm that seeks to invest both equity and debt in middle-market companies. Aperion partners with driven management teams to unlock opportunities for value creation and growth. Through Cairn Real Estate, JPAR joins other Aperion portfolio companies including LJP Enterprises, Inc.; Tri Con Works, LLC; BrandShare; and Ontario Drive & Gear Limited.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com.